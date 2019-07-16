CBD Life Sciences Files Initial Reg A+ Offering Statement

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, AZ, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC: CBDL) is pleased to announce that it has filed an offering statement with the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise $10 million under a Regulation A+ securities offering. The net proceeds of this offering will be used to advance the CBD based product lines of its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience and to establish a lab for research and development. By utilizing Regulation A+, CBD Life Sciences Inc. will make its securities available to investors who may not otherwise be able purchase nor qualify as accredited. The offering is being prices at $0.10 per share with a minimum allotment $1,000.



“We are very excited to be moving forward with our Reg A+ offering,” stated Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBD Life Science. “We priced the Reg A+ at a premium as we are confident that the current market price does not accurately reflect the true valuation of our company nor the potential that comes with this additional capital,” continued Ms. Nelson.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol ‘CBDL’. The Company’s main focus is to identify, evaluate and acquire undervalued opportunities with the objective of increasing shareholder value. The acquisition of LBC Bioscience Inc. is the first in the CBD space and the company is actively searching for additional opportunities within this emerging sector.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesaling a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including hemp drops, massage oils, pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep supplements, CDB edibles, anti-aging skin solutions and a full line of CBD infused supplements for your pets. LBC’s products can be viewed and purchased on the company’s website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Contact Information





Investor Relations

Ten Associates LLC

11529 N. 120th St.

Scottsdale, Arizona

85259 USA

Telephone: 480-326-8577

Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



