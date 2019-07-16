Optimal IdM and Precise Technologies Partner To Address IAM Market In Middle East, Turkey and Africa

The OptimalCloud is now available in the META market through a well-established local distributor

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal IdM, a leading global provider of Identity Access Management (IAM) solutions, has partnered with Precise Technologies who will be the exclusive value-added distributor (VAD) of The OptimalCloud™ in the META market - Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.



The OptimalCloud™ is a scalable and customizable Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution that deploys easily and provides seamless and secure access to thousands of applications using single sign-on technology. The OptimalCloud offers multi-factor authentication (MFA) and adaptive authorization from any data store, provides delegated administration and user management enablement and can be deployed in the cloud, or federated to other organizations. The OptimalCloud also comes with 24 x 7 x 365 support and a guaranteed 99.9% uptime.

Precise Technologies, a VAD specializing in disruptive and emerging technologies focused on cyber security, information security, digital & cloud transformation, and AI-based analytics solutions, will now distribute and support Optimal IdM in expanding its market presence in the META region, by fostering a mutually beneficial partnership.

“We are looking forward to introduce Optimal IdM to the META region and we are confident we will be able to help grow new business for Optimal IdM in META to the next level and support customers with our sales and technical team locally available across the region,” said Ranjit Pillai, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Precise Technologies.

“We are very excited to be working with Precise Technologies on our outreach into the META region,” said Chris Curcio, Vice President of partners and channels for Optimal IdM. “Expanding our products and services, like The OptimalCloud, into the region has been a top priority and partnering with a respected organization like Precise Technologies is exactly what we wanted.”

About Precise Technologies

Precise Technologies is a true value-added distributor specializing in disruptive and emerging technologies focused on cyber security, information security, digital & cloud transformation, and AI-based analytics solutions. Our operating region covers the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. We are trusted by our reseller channel across the region to bring emerging technologies to disrupt the existing norms and change the landscape. Learn more at http://www.precise-tech.net.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with clients to provide comprehensive, fully customizable enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Optimal IdM offers its solutions as a one hundred percent managed service offering.

Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies all over the world. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception. Optimal IdM has been named to the 2017 and 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, the 2017, 2018 & 2019 list of Best IAM Solutions by PCMag and received the 2019 CODiE Award for Best Identity & Access Security Solution. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.

Optimal IdM Contact: Matt Pitchford 317-460-0250 matt.pitchford@optimalidm.com



