Owl Cyber Defense Appoints Brian Romansky as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Advanced Technology Development

Danbury, CT, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC (“Owl”), the global market leader in data diode network cybersecurity solutions, announced today the appointment of Brian Romansky as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Romansky will lead the strategic development of advanced technology while keeping a finger on the pulse of customer insights and new applications to achieve business growth and product differentiation in various markets. He will also oversee the development of new technologies to dramatically expand the use cases and environments where deterministic one-way data flows can be applied.



“Cybersecurity has become a key area of focus and investment for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Innovation and product differentiation are vital to keep up with shifting demands of technology, viruses, and cyber threats,” said Romansky. “I look forward to leveraging my expertise in technology innovation and engineering to help shape and execute Owl’s growth strategy through advanced technology development.”

Romansky joined Owl in 2017 as Director of Business Development, bringing with him over 25 years' experience in security technology and innovation in automotive security, payment systems, healthcare, and logistics. In addition to increasing Owl technology awareness in new industries and applications, Romansky was also tasked with growing the department within the company. He formerly served as a product manager and technical expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation SCMS V2X initiative while at Escrypt and as Senior Director of Corporate Innovation at Pitney Bowes. Romansky holds Master of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering and R&D Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and personally holds 25 U.S. patents.



“We are proud to have Brian join Owl’s executive team as CTO, helping to drive the organization’s business goals and continued expansion plans,” said Mike Timan, CEO of Owl. “I am confident that his experience, vision, and ability to predict technology trends will help us to expand on our premium line of data diode and cross domain solutions that protect the world’s most important networks and systems.”

