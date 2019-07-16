ManTech Named an AWS Government Competency Partner

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that it has attained Government Competency for AWS Cloud services . As a trusted AWS partner, ManTech can now provide AWS Cloud services to government customers to help them drive efficiencies, improve quality, increase innovation and benefit from the significant savings associated with cloud services



Sandeep Shilawat, ManTech's Executive Director, Cloud and DevOps





“The Cloud is foundational to digital transformation, providing a secure, scalable alternative that frees customers from the burden and cost of network investment and maintenance,” said Srini Iyer, CTO of ManTech’s Mission Solutions & Services (MSS) Group. “As an established provider of cloud services, we are very pleased to add AWS Government Competency to our repertoire of capabilities.”

AWS Government Competency Partners are tested by AWS and certified as trusted providers with the skills to support sophisticated cloud solutions for mission-critical workloads and applications for defense, intelligence, national and homeland security, and vital citizen services.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

ManTech–C

Media Contacts:

Peter Morscheck

Digital Manager – Communications

Ph: 703-654-9256

Mobile: 202-746-0042

Peter.Morscheck@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5adb3b09-3001-45c0-9733-2a44fe0d082e



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.