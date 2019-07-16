Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Worth $12.88 Billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing geographic market for infectious disease diagnostics

/EIN News/ -- London, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to reach $12.88 billion by 2025. The growth of this market will be driven by factors such as increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases, growing awareness for early detection using specific diagnostic tests, growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics, and shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing.

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is mainly segmented by product (assays and kits, instruments, and software & services), technology (immunodiagnostics, clinical microbiology, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), DNA sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), DNA microarray, and other technologies), disease type (hepatitis, HIV, hospital-acquired infections, HPV, tuberculosis, influenza, and other infectious diseases), and end user hospital/clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, academics/research institutes, and other end users). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.

Assays and kits segment is estimated to be the largest product segment in terms of value in 2019

Assays and kits segment held the largest share of the global infectious disease diagnostics market, primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising awareness among the population to identify the diseases, and increasing use of kits and reagents to identify the organism causing various diseases in lesser time and cost.

Immunodiagnostics technology is estimated to be the largest segment in terms of value in 2019

On the basis of technology, immunodiagnostics accounted for the largest share of the infectious disease diagnostics market. This is owing to the increasing use of immunoassays in POC infectious disease testing, development of novel tests, rising trend of automation, increasing awareness about health and fitness, and reduced complications associated with the instruments.

Hepatitis to account for the largest share, in terms of value, of the overall infectious disease diagnostics market

On the basis of disease type, hepatitis segment held the largest share of the infectious disease diagnostics market. This is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of hepatitis B & C infection, rising susceptibility of the geriatric population, growing awareness among the population, and increasing availability of various molecular diagnostic technologies.

Hospital/clinical laboratories segment is estimated to be the largest end user, in terms of value, of the overall infectious disease diagnostics market

Based on end user, the hospital/clinical laboratories segment held the largest share. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of outpatients for infectious diseases, increasing hospital expenditures, growing technological advancement for diagnostic platforms in hospitals, and increasing number of skilled professionals.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing geographic market for infectious disease diagnostics

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing geographic market for infectious disease diagnostics with countries, such as China, Japan, India and Singapore among others are being the largest contributors to the growth of this market. Additionally, rapid urbanization, increasing investments by healthcare providers towards infrastructure improvement, need to manage growing burden of infectious diseases, and government efforts to improve accessibility of diagnostic services are expected to equally influence the overall growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The leading players operating in the fragmented global infectious disease diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BD, DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Quidel Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.

Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of products, technology, disease type, end user, and region/countries?

What was the historical market for infectious disease diagnostics market across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2018-2025?

What are the major drivers, opportunities, and challenges in the global infectious disease diagnostics market?

Who are the major players in the global infectious disease diagnostics market?

How is the competitive landscape and who are the market leaders in the global infectious disease diagnostics market?

What are the recent developments in the global infectious disease diagnostics market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global infectious disease diagnostics market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global infectious disease diagnostics market and how do they compete with the global players?

