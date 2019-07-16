AGF Announces Termination of Series D

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the termination of a limited dealer fund series ‘Series D’ effective on or about September 19, 2019 (the Termination Date).

AGF’s Series D, distinct from other fund providers’ series of a similar name, is a legacy series offered to limited dealers and was previously capped to new investors in 2010. The decision to terminate was driven by the firm’s continued effort to simplify and streamline the series available, while aligning to industry norms; as well as the small number of investors, relatively low assets and the costs associated with maintaining the series.



Effective today, Series D shares/units of the following Fund(s) are no longer available for purchase by existing investors and AGF stopped accepting switches into Series D, including pre-authorized systematic purchase plans:

AGF American Growth Class

AGF Canadian Large Cap Dividend Fund

AGF Elements Balanced Portfolio

AGF Elements Balanced Portfolio Class

AGF Elements Conservative Portfolio

AGF Elements Conservative Portfolio Class

AGF Elements Global Portfolio

AGF Elements Growth Portfolio

AGFiQ Dividend Income Fund

AGF Strategic Income Fund

Investors can transfer their investments into another series of either the Fund(s) they hold or a different AGF fund or redeem their units/shares prior to the Termination Date.



Investors who remain holding shares/units of the Fund(s) in a client-name registered plan will have their shares/units transferred to the front end sales option of AGF Canadian Money Market Fund (MF Series), effective on or about September 18, 2019. Investors who remain holding shares/units of the Fund(s) in a client-name non-registered plan and/or any nominee/intermediary-held accounts (both registered and non-registered) will have their shares/units redeemed on or about September 19, 2019 without any redemption fees or sales charges applied.



About AGF Management Limited



Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $39 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B

