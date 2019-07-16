Veritas Farms to Meet National and Regional Buyers as Sponsor of ECRM Hemp Health & Beauty Care Program in Scottsdale, Arizona from July 17-19, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce it will participate and sponsor the ECRM Hemp Health & Beauty Care Program in Scottsdale, Arizona, from July 17-19, 2019, at The Phoenician Resort.

The 2019 ECRM Hemp Health & Beauty Care Program pairs leading brands looking for strategic collaboration, distribution & planning with key retail buyers and distributers across all channels. The ECRM program also enables emerging brands to get discovered by national and regional buyers that are sourcing new items and suppliers.

Mike Krouskos, V.P. of Channel Development at Veritas Farms, commented, “The unique format of pre-scheduled buyer appointments at the ECRM Hemp Health & Beauty Program will enable us to connect directly with numerous regional and national retail buyers and distributors in attendance. At this year’s event, we have a total of 54 one-on-one 20-minute meetings scheduled over three days. Those 54 meetings represent at least 36,200 retail stores over 11 classes of trade.”

Additionally, Veritas Farms is sponsoring the Thursday evening entertainment for all ECRM attendees. The entertainment will include a sponsored bar featuring complimentary Peppermint Mojitos made with Veritas Farms™ Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Peppermint Tincture. Other event entertainment and activations will include massages with Veritas Farms™ Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Lavender Eucalyptus Salve and samplings of other various Veritas Farms products.

For additional information about the ECRM Hemp Health & Beauty Care Program, visit https://ecrm.marketgate.com/Sessions/2019/07/HempCBDHBC



Veritas Farms™ brand full-spectrum hemp extract products can be found at several leading online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the United States.

For a complete listing of retailers and to purchase Veritas Farms™ products online, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp extract products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

