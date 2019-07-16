MJardin Group Appoints Interim Chief Financial Officer & Reports Board of Directors Appointments Following its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and DENVER, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (“MJardin” or “the Company”) (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis production, today announced the appointment of Wendy Xue, MJardin’s current Global Controller, as interim Chief Financial Officer effective August 1, 2019, following the departure of the Chief Financial Officer Chris Seto from the Company. As Interim Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Xue will report directly to Adrian Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer of MJardin, until a permanent replacement is named.



“I’m glad that Wendy is taking the position of interim CFO. I believe her intimate knowledge of the Company’s financial reporting, dedication and leadership makes her well positioned for the role while we conduct our search process for a permanent appointment,” commented Adrian Montgomery, MJardin’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I would also like to thank Chris Seto for his hard work and dedication over the past year as a key member of our executive team, and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

The Company is pleased to announce that each of the nominees of directors of MJardin Group Inc. listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated May 28, 2019 was elected at its annual meeting of shareholders, held on June 27, 2019.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to welcome Chief Glenn Hudson to the board, which emphasizes the significance and strength of our First Nation partnerships, and our commitment to it,” noted Adrian Montgomery. “I would also like to thank John Travaglini for his many contributions to the board.”

About MJardin Group

MJardin is a cannabis management platform with extensive experience in cultivation, processing, distribution and retail. For over 10 years, MJardin has refined cultivation methodologies, developed state of the art facilities and implemented vertical integration for and on behalf of license owners. MJardin is based in Denver, Colorado and Toronto, Canada. For more information, please visit www.mjardin.com.

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about, among other things, future developments and the business and operations of MJardin, our production capacity, our production results, trading of MJardin’s shares on the OTCQX Best Market, the receipt of any pending regulatory approvals or licenses, the future performance and capacity of AMI, the growth of our global footprint and our intentions to leverage our scale for continued organic growth and to pursue strategic investments are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to identify and pursue growth, financing and other strategic objectives, and the regulatory and economic environments in the jurisdictions we operate or intend to operate or invest in. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will occur and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. MJardin assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT: Ali Mahdavi Adrian Montgomery Capital Markets & Investor Relations Chief Executive Officer 416-962-3300 Adrian.Montgomery@Mjardin.com Ali.mahdavi@MJardin.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.