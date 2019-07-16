PayByPhone Expands in Georgia and Florida with Professional Parking Management

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, can now be found in Professional Parking Management lots in both Georgia and Florida.



This implementation includes more than 60 locations throughout the two states. These locations include an estimated 16,000 parking spaces, allowing parkers to easily pay for parking through the PayByPhone app for both short and long-term parking sessions.

Professional Parking Management plans to add more locations after initial implementation of these lots.

"Many of our lots operate in high traffic areas," said Bryant Orue, VP of Operations at Professional Parking Management. "PayByPhone provides drivers with a convenient solution to ease the parking burden and avoid tickets."

“PayByPhone has developed a very strong presence in Miami, and we look forward to expanding that presence throughout the rest of Florida, Georgia and the southeast with support of Professional Parking Management,” shared Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone.

To download the PayByPhone app and learn more, visit paybyphone.com .

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 100 million transactions totaling more than $400 million USD in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

