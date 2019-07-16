Strad 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call Details

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strad Inc. (“Strad” or the “Company”) (TSX:SDY) will release its 2019 second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 1st, 2019, after market close. A conference call and webcast is scheduled on Friday, August, 2nd, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. (MT) to review these results. The call will be hosted by Andy Pernal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Donovan, Chief Financial Officer.



Date: Friday, August 2nd, 2019 Time: 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) Dial-in: 1-844-388-0561 Conf. ID: 1564175 Webcast: https://www.stradinc.com/news

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and enter Conf. 1564175. The replay will expire on August 9th, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ABOUT STRAD

Strad specializes in industrial matting and equipment rentals for projects of any size, from a network of branches across Canada and the United States. Strad aims to exceed customer expectations in many industrial sectors, including Pipeline, Oil & Gas, Transmission & Distribution, as well as Construction.

Strad is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Strad is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “SDY”.

For more information, please contact: Andy Pernal President & Chief Executive Officer (403) 775-9202 Email: apernal@stradinc.com Michael Donovan Chief Financial Officer (403) 775-9221 Email: mdonovan@stradinc.com StradInc.com



