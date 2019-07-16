Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Outlook to 2024: Focus on Ceiling Lifts, Stair & Wheelchair Lifts, Mobile Lifts, Sit-to-Stand Lifts, Bath & Pool Lifts, Lifting Slings, and Accessories

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Lifting Equipment Market by Product (Ceiling/Overhead Lift, Stair Lift, Mobile/Floor Lift, Sit to Stand Lift, Bath & Pool Lift, Lifting Slings, Accessories), End User (Hospital, Home Care, Elderly Care Facility) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The patient lifts market is projected to reach USD 5.43 billion in 2024 from USD 2.99 billion in 2019, at CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.



This market study covers the patient lifting equipment market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, based on the product, end-user, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The patient lifting equipment market comprises major players such as Arjo (Sweden), Hill-Rom (US), Invacare (US), Handicare (Sweden), and Guldmann (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the patient market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Increasing global geriatric & bariatric populations and the implementation of regulations is expected to drive the overall growth of the patient lifting equipment market



The patient lifting equipment industry is driven primarily by the rising global geriatric & bariatric populations, the high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, and the implementation of regulations ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel during manual lifting. However, lack of training provided to caregivers of efficient operation of patient handling equipment and existing difficulties in handling bariatric patients limiting the market growth.



Mobile lifts segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on products, the patient lifting equipment market is segmented ceiling lifts, stair & wheelchair lifts, mobile lifts, sit-to-stand lifts, bath & pool lifts, lifting slings, and lifting accessories. Mobile lifts are projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as cost-effectiveness and ease of use.



Home care settings to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The patient lifting equipment market, by the end-user, has been categorized into hospitals, home care settings, elderly care facilities, and other end users. The home care settings segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus on reducing healthcare costs and government initiatives to promote home healthcare.



North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing geriatric & bariatric population in the US & Canada, the growth of the North American home healthcare industry, and the growing patient volume in nursing homes & elderly care facilities are supporting the growth of the North American patient lifting equipment market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the patient lifting equipment market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Covered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Patient Lifting Equipment: Market Overview

4.2 Patient Lifting Equipment: Market, By Product

4.3 Europe: Market, By Country & End User (2018)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rising Geriatric and Bariatric Populations

5.1.1.2 High Risk of Injuries to Caregivers During the Manual Handling of Patients

5.1.1.3 Implementation of Regulations Ensuring the Safety of Healthcare Personnel Against Manual Lifting

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Lack of Training Provided to Caregivers for the Efficient Operation of Patient Handling Equipment

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Growing Patient Volume in Nursing Homes and Rising Demand for Home Healthcare

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Persistent Difficulties in Handling Bariatric Patients



6 Patient Lifting Equipment Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ceiling Lifts

6.2.1 Ceiling Lifts Accounted for the Largest Share of the Patient Lifting Equipment Market in 2018

6.3 Stair & Wheelchair Lifts

6.3.1 Increasing Preference for Home Care is Driving Market Growth in This Segment

6.4 Mobile Lifts

6.4.1 Advantages of Mobile Lifts have Driven End-User Demand

6.5 Sit-To-Stand Lifts

6.5.1 Growth in the Elderly Population is Expected to Foster the Adoption of Sit-To-Stand Lifts

6.6 Bath & Pool Lifts

6.6.1 Growth of the Aged and Disabled Populations have Driven the Demand for Bath & Pool Lifts

6.7 Lifting Slings

6.7.1 Enhanced Support for Patient Transfer Encourages the Use of Lifting Slings

6.8 Accessories



7 Patient Lifting Equipment Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Increasing Number of Injuries Caused During the Patient Handling Process to Drive the Patient Lifting Equipment Market for Hospitals

7.3 Home Care Settings

7.3.1 Home Care Settings to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

7.4 Elderly Care Facilities

7.4.1 Growth in the Elderly Population to Support Market Growth

7.5 Other End Users



8 Patient Lifting Equipment Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 UK

8.2.1.1 Wide Acceptance of No-Lift' Approach Resulted in Increased Adoption of Patient Lifting Equipment

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Obesity Will Ensure Continued Demand for Patient Lifting Equipment

8.2.3 France

8.2.3.1 Growth in Aging and Disabled Population Will Drive the Market

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.4.1 Adoption of Patient Lifting Techniques in the Italian Healthcare Industry Will Reduce the Economic Burden of Fall Injuries and Msd

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.5.1 Increasing Life Expectancy has Driven the Adoption of Patient Lifting Equipment in Spain

8.2.6 RoE

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Msds Among Healthcare Workers is Driving Market Growth in the US

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Amendments to Canadian Safety Regulations have Supported the Use of Patient Lifting Equipment

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Implementation of Safe Patient Handling Policies are Expected to Drive the Market

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Innovators

9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Benchmarking

9.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

9.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

9.5 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.5.1 Product Launches and Upgrades

9.5.2 Expansions

9.5.3 Acquisitions

9.5.4 Collaborations and Partnerships

9.5.5 Other Strategies



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Arjo

10.2 DJO Global

10.3 Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

10.4 ETAC

10.5 GF Health Products

10.6 Guldmann

10.7 Handicare

10.8 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

10.9 Invacare

10.10 Joerns Healthcare

10.11 Medline Industries

10.12 Prism Medical UK

