Outlook on the $47.8Bn World Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, 2019 to 2025

The Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is expected to reach $47.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period. This market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market.



Over the last couple of years, the commercial refrigeration equipment market has continuously expanded. This leads to the development of application-specific refrigerators, for example, display case, beverage machines, walk-in coolers, ice making machines, etc. In case of functionality, they provide vending machines, liquid-chillers, reach-in coolers, vending machines, and cryogenic refrigeration.



Increase in industrialization and urbanization led to the development of organized hypermarkets, food retail chains, and supermarkets in emerging economies, for instance, China, Mexico, Brazil, and India. Furthermore, the growth in the Food & Beverages (F&B) sector of these countries has provided a boost to the commercial refrigeration equipment market. These countries are experiencing lucrative consumer markets which provide tremendous business opportunities.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food Service, Food & Beverage Distribution, Food & Beverage Retail, Food & Beverage Production and Others. The commercial refrigeration equipment market is growing because of an increase in investments in the food and beverage industry. Considering the growing population, the players of the food and beverage industry have increased the production to meet with the continuously growing demand. For example, the growing demand for the meat and meat related products which are perishable is pushing the demand for refrigeration systems in the predicted time span.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Product

1.4.2 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Retail Channel

1.4.4 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions and Expansion

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Retail Channel

4.1.1 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Hypermarket & Supermarket Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Convenience store & Specialty store Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Application

5.1.1 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Food Service Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Food & Beverage Distribution Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Food & Beverage Retail Market by Region

5.1.4 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Food & Beverage Production Market by Region

5.1.5 Global Other Application Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Product

6.1.1 Global Refrigerators & Freezers Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Transportation Refrigeration Equipment Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Region

6.1.3 Global Beverage Refrigeration Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Region

6.1.4 Global Ice Merchandisers & Ice Vending Equipment Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Region

6.1.5 Global Display Showcases Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Region

6.1.6 Global Others Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Region

7.1 North America Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

7.2 Europe Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

7.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

7.4 LAMEA Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Welbilt, Inc.

8.2 Panasonic Corporation

8.3 Standex International Corporation

8.4 GEA Group AG

8.5 Emerson Electric Co.

8.6 Whirlpool Corporation

8.7 United Technologies Corporation

8.8 Johnson Controls International PLC

8.9 Illinois Tools Works, Inc.

8.10 The Manitowoc Company, Inc.



