Next-Generation Firewall Market Soaring at 12.9% CAGR to See Size of $6,719.56 Million by 2025

The global next-generation firewall market size was valued at $2,570.49 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,719.56 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025, according to the latest study added by Big Market Research.

The research provides a basic overview of the market including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology for the forecast period, 2018—2025. The research provides an extensive analysis of opportunities, drivers, key segments, regions, and major manufacturers. Moreover, the research presents helpful study material for shareholders, investors, top market players, and new entrants in the market to gain insights on current scenarios and form strategies to be adopted for the future. In addition, the competitive scenario in different geographies is outlined in the report to assist leading market players, new entrants, and stakeholders determine developing economies.

The research offers detailed segmentation of the global Next-Generation Firewall Market based on component, type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the study divides the market into solution and services. Based on type, the report bifurcates the market into hardware, virtual, and cloud. Based on organization size, the study divides the market into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, the study classifies the market into aerospace & defense, BFSI, public sector, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others.

Regionally the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The research evaluates these regions based on the prospect and status for the forecast period. In addition, countries from each region are explored in the report. The research offers detailed analysis on market estimates & forecasts for each region, for the forecast period. These insights are helpful in understanding the competitive scenario, and take the necessary steps to gain major market share.

The major market players of the global next-generation firewall industry are Barracuda Networks, Check Point, Cisco, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, SonicWall, and Sophos. The firms are analyzed by experts based on standards such as company overview, performance, strategies, snapshots, operating business segment, and development. Furthermore, the report offers an analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. It presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for key market players.

The research offers detailed market dynamics based on risks, driving forces, and opportunities. As per the report, the global next-generation firewall industry is developing at a substantial rate due to factors such as surge in sophisticated cyberattacks, implementation of stringent government regulations toward data safety & security, rise in IoT-based complex threat landscape, and substantial adoption of next-generation firewalls. On the other hand, increase in cyber security spending and development of firewall as a service are anticipated to present major opportunities for growth of the industry during the forecast period.

In addition, the report examines the growth rate of the next-generation firewall market for the aforementioned period. Furthermore, the report offers insights into the traders, distributors, and dealers in the industry. The in-depth analysis helps market players to adapt according to changing market conditions in the regions, and take essential steps to obtain a dominant position in the industry.

