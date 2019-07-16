Brazilian military attaché hails cooperation with Angola

Malanje, ANGOLA, July 16 - Brazilian military attaché, colonel Jonh Days Bezerra Dantas, on Monday in northern Malanje province, considered healthy the military cooperation between Angola and his country fruit of both nations? bilateral relations. ,

The diplomat made the statement to the press, following an audience with military attaché of several countries and governor of Malanje province.

Jonh Days Bezerra Dantas underscored that the military cooperation between Angola and Brazil dates back to 1993, when the Latin American country trained a group of Angolan militaries on demining.

“We have a cooperation that dates back to 1993, when we came to Angola under the auspice of the United Nations to follow the ceasefire and two years later we installed military representations, henceforth we will participate in the training and improvement of military techniques of the navy, air force and aeronautic”, said the diplomat.

The meeting aimed at displaying the potential of Malanje province and for its governor to call for foreign private investment through the military attaché of the countries present at the meeting.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.