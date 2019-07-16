Global Processed Vegetable Market Outlook to 2023 - Leading Players are Amazon, Conagra Brands, Del Monte Pacific, Dole Food Co, and Rhodes Food Group

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Processed Vegetable Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing demand for processed vegetable



Vegetables are processed within a few hours of harvest, which helps to lock their nutrients for a longer period, while, fresh vegetables lose nutrients during shipping and shelving. These factors are driving the demand for processed vegetables across the world.



Other factors such as convenient form (ready-to-eat) and health benefits associated with the consumption of processed vegetables are also fueling their demand. This demand for processed vegetable will lead to the expansion of the global processed vegetable market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Increasing online presence of processed vegetable vendors



The increasing smartphone users and growing internet penetration have given accessibility to vendors for promoting processed vegetable online. Vendors are focusing on selling processed vegetable on e-commerce platforms as it helps them reduce overhead cost by minimizing the necessity of retail space and labor. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as increasing demand for processed vegetable, strong distribution network between processed vegetable manufacturers and retailers, and health benefits associated with intake of minimally processed vegetable.



However, the threat from unorganized players and intense competition among vendors, consumer misconception between minimally and heavily processed vegetable, and stringent food safety regulations associated with processed vegetable industry may hamper the growth of the processed vegetable industry over the forecast period.



Segment Insights



This processed vegetable market analysis considers sales from canned vegetables, frozen vegetables, and fresh-cut vegetables. The analysis also considers the sales of processed vegetable in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the canned vegetable segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for processed vegetable will play a significant role in the canned vegetable segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global processed vegetable market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading processed vegetable companies, that include:



Amazon.com Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

Dole Food Co. Inc.

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd.

Also, the processed vegetable market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market definition

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Canned vegetables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Frozen vegetables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Fresh-cut vegetables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Processed vegetable manufacturers and distributors venturing into the private-label marketplace

Increased offerings of processed vegetable under halal category

Increasing online presence of processed vegetable vendors

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

Dole Food Co. Inc.

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd.

