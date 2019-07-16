Global Processed Vegetable Market Outlook to 2023 - Leading Players are Amazon, Conagra Brands, Del Monte Pacific, Dole Food Co, and Rhodes Food Group
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Processed Vegetable Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing demand for processed vegetable
Vegetables are processed within a few hours of harvest, which helps to lock their nutrients for a longer period, while, fresh vegetables lose nutrients during shipping and shelving. These factors are driving the demand for processed vegetables across the world.
Other factors such as convenient form (ready-to-eat) and health benefits associated with the consumption of processed vegetables are also fueling their demand. This demand for processed vegetable will lead to the expansion of the global processed vegetable market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
Increasing online presence of processed vegetable vendors
The increasing smartphone users and growing internet penetration have given accessibility to vendors for promoting processed vegetable online. Vendors are focusing on selling processed vegetable on e-commerce platforms as it helps them reduce overhead cost by minimizing the necessity of retail space and labor. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as increasing demand for processed vegetable, strong distribution network between processed vegetable manufacturers and retailers, and health benefits associated with intake of minimally processed vegetable.
However, the threat from unorganized players and intense competition among vendors, consumer misconception between minimally and heavily processed vegetable, and stringent food safety regulations associated with processed vegetable industry may hamper the growth of the processed vegetable industry over the forecast period.
Segment Insights
This processed vegetable market analysis considers sales from canned vegetables, frozen vegetables, and fresh-cut vegetables. The analysis also considers the sales of processed vegetable in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the canned vegetable segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for processed vegetable will play a significant role in the canned vegetable segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global processed vegetable market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading processed vegetable companies, that include:
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Del Monte Pacific Ltd.
- Dole Food Co. Inc.
- Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd.
Also, the processed vegetable market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market definition
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Canned vegetables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Frozen vegetables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Fresh-cut vegetables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Processed vegetable manufacturers and distributors venturing into the private-label marketplace
- Increased offerings of processed vegetable under halal category
- Increasing online presence of processed vegetable vendors
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Del Monte Pacific Ltd.
- Dole Food Co. Inc.
- Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w3p651
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Fruit and Vegetables
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.