Andrew Pylypchuk Joins TerrAvion as Vice President of Enterprise Sales

/EIN News/ -- SAN LEANDRO, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With his extensive experience in remote sensing and his business acumen, we are very excited to announce that Andrew Pylypchuk has joined TerrAvion as Vice President of Enterprise Sales. While TerrAvion's data ultimately helps growers improve yield and manage costs, many of TerrAvion's customers are companies that use our data to enhance their product for their end-users, from input providers to insurance claims management and beyond.



“We are very fortunate that Andrew has joined us,” said Robert Morris, CEO of TerrAvion, “with his extensive knowledge of the value of and experience in remote sensing, he will be able to help our current and future partner companies create the most value efficiently with our spatial data. Andrew will definitely do great things at TerrAvion.”

Andrew began his career in the Remote Sensing industry with MacDonald Dettwhiler and Associates (MDA, now Maxar) in British Columbia. Soon after, he joined Pacific Geomatics as a Project Manager, where he provided consulting services to a diverse customer base. He later took a position with BlackBridge where he quickly moved from Senior Project Manager to RapidEye Regional Sales Manager. In 2015, BlackBridge was acquired by Planet Labs where Andrew took the role of Senior Account Executive, Global Agriculture focusing on leaders in agriculture.

Today Andrew's focus is on the agriculture industry; farmers and agronomists need accurate and timely data and analytics that they can trust to make the right decisions during the growing season that affect their bottom line. With more than fifteen years of experience within the geospatial industry; Andrew knows how to combine business development and product management. He works directly with visionary industry leaders to leverage TerrAvion's dynamic and highly scalable aerial platform, driving tangible results to partners and solving business problems for customers. In the end, Andrew helps customers to develop and deliver customer-oriented solutions, using the latest imagery and analytic solutions for more accurate, profitable, and sustainable agronomic advice.

About TerrAvion: TerrAvion helps farms take a high­tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud­based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

