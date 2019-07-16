World Cosmetic Ingredients Market to 2023 - Growing Prominence of Clean Labeling in Cosmetic Formulations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients



Owing to the rising awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetic ingredients, several cosmetics companies have started offering a range of skin care and hair care products that contain natural and organic ingredients. These natural products are manufactured from ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients and target the growing demand for organic and natural cosmetics. This demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients will lead to the expansion of the global cosmetic ingredients market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.



The growing prominence of clean labeling in cosmetic formulations



The growing trend of clean labeling in cosmetics has significantly reduced the adoption of artificial and synthetic ingredients over the last few years. Subsequently, vendors are opting for organic and ingredients. Cosmetic companies are increasingly emphasizing the use of natural ingredients to promote clean labeling and transparency in the formulation of cosmetics. Thus, these factors are expected to further encourage R&D activity among vendors for the development of eco-friendly ingredients which in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics



The report also looks at factors such as growing demand for natural and organic cosmetics ingredients, the rising popularity of multifunctional cosmetics, and new ingredient development. However, stringent regulations, growing consumer awareness about the health implications of synthetic ingredients, and the threat of toxic ingredients found in counterfeit cosmetics may hamper the growth of the cosmetic ingredients industry over the forecast period.



Segment Insights



This cosmetic ingredients market analysis considers sales its applications such as perfumes and fragrances, hair care and skin care, color cosmetics, and other cosmetic ingredients. The analysis also considers the sales of cosmetic ingredients in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the perfumes and fragrances segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing willingness of consumer on personal grooming and the rising demand for personalized fragrances will play a significant role in the perfumes and fragrances segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global cosmetic ingredients market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic ingredients vendors, that include:



BASF

Eastman Chemical



Evonik Industries



Koninklijke DSM

Solvay

Also, the cosmetic ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Perfumes and fragrances - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hair care and skin care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other cosmetic ingredients - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Emollients, film-formers, and moisturizers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Single-use additives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Carriers, powders, and colorants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Thickening agents - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing prominence of clean labeling in cosmetic formulations

Rising emphasis on health and wellness in cosmetic formulations

Growing consolidation in the global cosmetic ingredients market

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Solvay S.A.



