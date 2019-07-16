World Cosmetic Ingredients Market to 2023 - Growing Prominence of Clean Labeling in Cosmetic Formulations
Growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients
Owing to the rising awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetic ingredients, several cosmetics companies have started offering a range of skin care and hair care products that contain natural and organic ingredients. These natural products are manufactured from ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients and target the growing demand for organic and natural cosmetics. This demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients will lead to the expansion of the global cosmetic ingredients market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The growing prominence of clean labeling in cosmetic formulations
The growing trend of clean labeling in cosmetics has significantly reduced the adoption of artificial and synthetic ingredients over the last few years. Subsequently, vendors are opting for organic and ingredients. Cosmetic companies are increasingly emphasizing the use of natural ingredients to promote clean labeling and transparency in the formulation of cosmetics. Thus, these factors are expected to further encourage R&D activity among vendors for the development of eco-friendly ingredients which in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The report also looks at factors such as growing demand for natural and organic cosmetics ingredients, the rising popularity of multifunctional cosmetics, and new ingredient development. However, stringent regulations, growing consumer awareness about the health implications of synthetic ingredients, and the threat of toxic ingredients found in counterfeit cosmetics may hamper the growth of the cosmetic ingredients industry over the forecast period.
Segment Insights
This cosmetic ingredients market analysis considers sales its applications such as perfumes and fragrances, hair care and skin care, color cosmetics, and other cosmetic ingredients. The analysis also considers the sales of cosmetic ingredients in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the perfumes and fragrances segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing willingness of consumer on personal grooming and the rising demand for personalized fragrances will play a significant role in the perfumes and fragrances segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global cosmetic ingredients market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic ingredients vendors, that include:
- BASF
- Eastman Chemical
- Evonik Industries
- Koninklijke DSM
- Solvay
Also, the cosmetic ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
