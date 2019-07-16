Automatic Cell Imaging System Market Set to Record a CAGR of ~9% Over 2019-2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Cell Imaging System Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
High prevalence of cancer
The increasing prevalence of cancer has resulted in conducting extensive research through advanced and efficient molecular diagnostic techniques such as cell imaging to study cancer biology. Researchers use automatic cell imaging systems to identify the dynamics and functions of telomeric repeat-containing RNA (TERRA), as TERRA enables maintenance of genomic integrity in human cancerous cells.
Automatic cell imaging systems are becoming a unique tool for cellular research by streaming digital microscopic images of cancer cells. Thus, the high prevalence of cancer is expected to generate demand for automatic cell imaging systems which will drive global automatic cell imaging system market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
Increased vendor involvement
Several vendors and researchers are focusing extensively on supporting the discovery and development of innovative diagnostic methods and novel drugs. For instance, Applied Spectral Imaging has organized a 3D, Spectral and Superresolution Imaging workshop.
The workshop involves creating benchwork in the laboratory using fluorescence microscopy in 3D. Such vendor involvements aid in product development and increased awareness levels among the end-users as well as networking between peers, thereby contributing toward the market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as increased funding for R&D, high prevalence of cancer, and new product launches. However, issues in labeling and resolution, rising demand for used refurbished products, and low frequency of repurchase may hamper the growth of the automatic cell imaging system industry over the forecast period.
Segment Insights
This automatic cell imaging system market analysis considers sales from hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of automatic cell imaging system in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the hospitals segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing use of in vitro diagnostic tests and the rising number of hospitals will play a significant role in the hospitals segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, the global automatic cell imaging system market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic cell imaging system manufacturers, that include:
- General Electric Co
- Olympus Corp
- PerkinElmer
- Sartorius
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Also, the automatic cell imaging market system analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased vendor involvement
- Increasing industry-academia collaborations
- Increasing availability of software and consumables
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- General Electric Co.
- Olympus Corp.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Sartorius AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
