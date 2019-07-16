Automatic Cell Imaging System Market Set to Record a CAGR of ~9% Over 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Cell Imaging System Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



High prevalence of cancer



The increasing prevalence of cancer has resulted in conducting extensive research through advanced and efficient molecular diagnostic techniques such as cell imaging to study cancer biology. Researchers use automatic cell imaging systems to identify the dynamics and functions of telomeric repeat-containing RNA (TERRA), as TERRA enables maintenance of genomic integrity in human cancerous cells.



Automatic cell imaging systems are becoming a unique tool for cellular research by streaming digital microscopic images of cancer cells. Thus, the high prevalence of cancer is expected to generate demand for automatic cell imaging systems which will drive global automatic cell imaging system market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



Increased vendor involvement



Several vendors and researchers are focusing extensively on supporting the discovery and development of innovative diagnostic methods and novel drugs. For instance, Applied Spectral Imaging has organized a 3D, Spectral and Superresolution Imaging workshop.



The workshop involves creating benchwork in the laboratory using fluorescence microscopy in 3D. Such vendor involvements aid in product development and increased awareness levels among the end-users as well as networking between peers, thereby contributing toward the market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as increased funding for R&D, high prevalence of cancer, and new product launches. However, issues in labeling and resolution, rising demand for used refurbished products, and low frequency of repurchase may hamper the growth of the automatic cell imaging system industry over the forecast period.



Segment Insights



This automatic cell imaging system market analysis considers sales from hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of automatic cell imaging system in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the hospitals segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing use of in vitro diagnostic tests and the rising number of hospitals will play a significant role in the hospitals segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global automatic cell imaging system market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic cell imaging system manufacturers, that include:



General Electric Co

Olympus Corp

PerkinElmer



Sartorius

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Also, the automatic cell imaging market system analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increased vendor involvement

Increasing industry-academia collaborations

Increasing availability of software and consumables

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

General Electric Co.

Olympus Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byeksz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Biotechnology



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.