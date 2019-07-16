Light Vehicle Batteries: Worldwide Market Insights & Projections (2019-2023) with Profiles on A123 Systems, Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co, GS Yuasa Corp, LG Chem, and Samsung SDI Co

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Vehicle Batteries Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Declining Li-ion battery prices



Li-ion batteries are the most widely used batteries for light vehicles across the world as it is a light metal that has better electrochemical properties than other battery technologies. The declining cost of Li-ion batteries can be attributed to the increasing adoption in the automotive industry and the development of cost-effective production methods by vendors. The declining cost of Li-ion batteries will fuel the light vehicle batteries market to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.



Advances in battery technologies



The global batteries market has been witnessing a significant increase in R&D activities by manufacturers to develop new battery technologies. For instance, the UltraBattery is a hybrid device with a chemical combination of both lead-acid battery and an ultracapacitor. This battery has been witnessing many design improvements over conventional lead-acid technology. The unique chemistry of the battery increases power handling as well as vastly reduces sulfation, which allows it to run continuously without charging fully. These advances in battery technologies will drive the global light vehicle batteries market during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics



The report also looks at factors such as Stringent regulations on CHG emissions from automobiles, rising urbanization, declining Li-ion battery prices. However, widening disparity between lithium demand and supply, stringent laws against lead pollution, lack of EV charging infrastructure may hamper the growth of the light vehicle batteries industry over the forecast period.



Segment Insights



This light vehicle batteries market analysis considers sales from both internal combustion engine vehicle (ICEV), and electric vehicle (EV). The analysis also considers the sales of light vehicle batteries in APAC, MEA, and The Americas.



In 2018, the internal combustion engine vehicle (ICEV) segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in the global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles will play a significant role in the internal combustion engine vehicle (ICEV) segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global light vehicle batteries market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading light vehicle batteries manufacturers, that include:



A123 Systems LLC

Clarios

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

GS Yuasa Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Also, the light vehicle batteries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

ICEV - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EV - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising number of collaborations between market vendors

Advances in battery technologies

Technological advances in automotive industry

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

A123 Systems LLC

Clarios

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

GS Yuasa Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

