IoT Managed Services, 2019: Global IoT Managed Services are Gaining Traction for Cross-Border Solutions and Use Cases

Global IoT managed services is an emerging solution with multi-network support and integration of different technologies and services by a single vendor. The advantages of global IoT managed services solutions are driving adoption across the globe with players incorporating new offerings for developing a one-stop solution.



Competitive Analysis



The global IoT managed services market is witnessing a growth in the number of players that are striving to offer end-to-end capabilities to the customers. Several IoT specialist players have ventured into the global IoT managed services market with innovative value propositions.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players and various technologies, platforms, services, use cases, partnerships, and network support provided by them. The report also includes various business models adopted by different players in the IoT managed services ecosystem and highlights the diverse growth strategies followed by the key players.



Key Insights

Global IoT managed services are gaining traction for cross-border solutions and use cases

Most of the key players are focused on providing hybrid infrastructure (cellular and non-cellular), while some are banking on cellular-only operating models

Companies are leveraging new switching mechanisms for the transition from cellular to non-cellular networks to ensure seamless connectivity

Key players are incorporating various growth strategies such as acquisition, reduced pricing, and focus on developing economies among others

5G networks, LEO satellites and devices supporting Ka-band frequencies, AI-enabled network switching and optimization, and integration of other emerging technologies are likely to define the future of seamless and reliable connectivity solutions in the global IoT managed services ecosystem

Major Questions Addressed

What is the significance of global IoT managed services?

What are the advantages that are driving the adoption of global IoT managed services?

What does it mean for the enterprise and the CSPs?

Who are the key players in the domain?

How do the key players compare in terms of network support, switching mechanisms, global coverage, managed connections, growth strategies and future focus?

What are the different business models adopted in the overall IoT managed services ecosystem?

Topics Covered



1. Introduction to Global IoT Managed Services

1.1. The Significance of IoT Deployments

1.2. IoT Deployment Concerns

1.2.1. The Complexities Involved at Different Stages

1.2.2. Road Towards Developing a Global IoT Solution

1.3. Simplifying Complexities with Global IoT Managed Services

1.4. Global IoT Managed Services:

1.4.1. Full-Service Model

1.4.2. Advantages Driving Adoption

1.4.3. Overview of the Ecosystem



2. Competitive Analysis

2.1. Companies Providing Global IoT Managed Services

2.2. Other Business Models

2.2.1. IoT Management Platform Providers

2.2.2. Proprietary MNO Connectivity Management Platforms

2.2.3. SIM Management Solution Vendors

2.2.4. Support for Satellite Connectivity and 5G



3. Case Studies

3.1. Case Study 1: Implementation for Connected Exoskeletons

3.2. Case Study 2: Factory in a Box

3.3. Case Study 3: Macadamia Nut Farm

3.4. Case Study 4: Opportunities in IoT Managed Services in the African Market



4. Key Insights on Global IoT Managed Services

