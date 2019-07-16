World Signal Generator Market to Reach $1.52 Billion by 2024 - Analysis by by Product, Technology, Application, End-use, and Region
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Signal Generator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global signal generator market size was worth US$ 974.1 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,528.5 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.
Catalysed by the escalating sales of mobile devices and electronics, along with the advancements in the wireless, processor and signal transferring technologies, there has been a strong growth in the demand for signal generators.
Apart from this, these generators are also employed as test and measurement equipment in the aerospace and defense industries for maintaining and servicing numerous machines.
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Signal Generator Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 RF Signal Generator
6.2 Microwave Signal Generator
6.3 Arbitrary Waveform Generator
6.4 Vector Signal Generator
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Global System For Mobile Phones (GSM)
7.2 Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA)
7.3 Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA)
7.4 Long Term Evolution (LTE)
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Designing
8.2 Testing
8.3 Manufacturing
8.4 Troubleshooting
8.5 Repairing
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Communications Industry
9.2 Aerospace and Defense Industry
9.3 Mechanical Industry
9.4 Electronics Industry
9.5 Healthcare
9.6 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Keysight Technologies Inc.
15.3.2 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
15.3.3 National Instruments Corporation
15.3.4 Anritsu Corporation
15.3.5 Tektronix Inc.
15.3.6 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
15.3.7 B&K Precision Corporation
15.3.8 Keithley Instruments Inc.
15.3.9 Fluke Corporation
15.3.10 Stanford Research Systems
15.3.11 Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd.
15.3.12 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
