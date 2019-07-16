$3.5 Bn Class D Audio Amplifier Market by Device, Amplifier Type, End-user Industry, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Class D Audio Amplifier Market by Device (Smartphones, Television Sets, Home Audio Systems, & Automotive Infotainment Systems), Amplifier Type (Mono-Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel), End-user Industry, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The class D audio amplifier market, in terms of value, was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.58 billion by 2024; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.49% from 2018 to 2024.



Class D audio amplifiers use pulse width modulation (PWM) technique to amplify the signal. These amplifiers were invented to have a varying gain, unlike various linear amplifiers having constant gains, such as class A, B and AB amplifiers. Lower power consumption, higher efficiency, and better compatibility with battery-operated devices, compared to other classes of amplifiers, are the benefit of using class D amplifiers.



Increasing demand for consumer electronics, growing need for quality audio, and a rise in demand for energy-efficient technologies or components in portable and compact devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market. The design and complexity challenge with the continuous optimization of component size is a major challenge faced by players in the market. The escalating popularity of in-vehicle infotainment systems and growing penetration of IoT are expected to create new opportunities for the class D audio amplifier market.



Major players in this market include Texas Instruments (US), Qualcomm (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Cirrus Logic (US), Analog Devices (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies (Germany) Maxim Integrated (US), Silicon Labs (US), ON Semiconductor (US), and ROHM Semiconductor (Japan).

