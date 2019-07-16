$4 Bn Hemato Oncology Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemato Oncology Testing Market by Product & Services (Assay Kits, Services), Cancer (Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma), Technology (PCR, NGS, IHC), End-User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hemato-oncology testing market is projected to reach USD 4,057.0 million by 2024 from an estimated USD 2,032.0 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.8%.



Hemato-oncology is the study of blood-related cancers. Hemato-oncology tests are performed to diagnose and monitor patients with various types of hematology cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.



Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of hematologic cancer, increasing collaborations, and the increasing conferences on personalized medicine. In addition, drug-diagnostics co-development and emerging markets such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to provide market players with a wide range of growth opportunities during the forecast period.



On the other hand, uncertain reimbursement scenario in different regions and complex regulatory frameworks delaying the approval of new molecular diagnostic tests are the factors limiting the market growth. In this report, the hemato-oncology testing market is segmented based on product & service, cancer type, technology, end user, and region.



Some of the leading players in the hemato-oncology testing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), MolecularMD (Ireland), Invivoscribe, Inc. (US), Asuragen, Inc. (US), Adaptive Biotechnologies (US), ArcherDx, Inc. (US), and ARUP Laboratories Inc. (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Hemato-Oncology Testing: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Hemato-Oncology Testing Market, By Product and Service (2018)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Hemato-Oncology Testing Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Hematologic Cancer

5.2.1.2 Increasing Collaborations

5.2.1.3 Increasing Conferences on Personalized Medicine

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Drug Diagnostics Co-Development

5.2.2.2 Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Restraints

5.2.3.1 Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario in Different Regions

5.2.3.2 Complex Regulatory Frameworks Delaying the Approval of New Molecular Diagnostic Tests

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Intellectual Property Rights Protection Issues



6 Hemato-Oncology Testing Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Rising Incidence of Hematologic Cancer to Increase the Demand for Hemato-Oncology Services

6.3 Assay Kits

6.3.1 Growing Focus on the Development of Advanced Assay Kits to Drive the Growth of This Market Segment



7 Hemato-Oncology Testing Market, By Cancer Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Leukemia

7.2.1 Acute Myeloid Leukemia

7.2.1.1 Aml is the Most Common Acute Leukemia Affecting Adults

7.2.2 Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

7.2.2.1 North America Accounted for the Largest Share of the All Segment

7.2.3 Other Leukemias

7.3 Lymphoma

7.3.1 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

7.3.1.1 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Holds the Largest Share of the Market for Lymphoma

7.3.2 Hodgkin Lymphoma

7.3.2.1 APAC Hemato-Oncology Testing Market for Hodgkin Lymphoma Will Grow at the Highest Rate

7.4 Other Cancers



8 Hemato-Oncology Testing Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 PCR

8.2.1 PCR Accounted for the Largest Share of the Hemato-Oncology Testing Market in 2018

8.3 IHC

8.3.1 IHC Accounted for the Second-Largest Share of the Hemato-Oncology Testing Market

8.4 NGS

8.4.1 NGS is Expected to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

8.5 Cytogenetics

8.5.1 North America Accounted for the Largest Share of the Cytogenetics Market

8.6 Other Technologies



9 Hemato-Oncology Testing Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Clinical Laboratories

9.2.1 Presence of Robust Infrastructure is the Major Driving Factor for This Segment

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Hospitals Accounted for the Second-Largest Share of the Market, By End User

9.4 Academic & Research Institutes

9.4.1 APAC Market for Academic & Research Institutes Will Grow at the Highest Rate

9.5 Other End Users



10 Hemato-Oncology Testing Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Hemato-Oncology Testing Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Initiatives Undertaken By Healthcare Authorities in the Country to Ensure the Delivery of Better Public Healthcare to Support the Growth of the Hemato-Oncology Testing Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Rising Focus on Biomarker Development in EU Countries to Support Market Growth

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Market to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

11.3 Key Strategies

11.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals, 2016-2019

11.3.2 Expansions, 2016-2019

11.3.3 Partnerships and Collaborations, 2016-2019

11.3.4 Acquisitions, 2016-2019



12 Company Profiles

12.1 F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

12.2 Abbott Laboratories

12.3 Qiagen N.V.

12.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.5 Illumina, Inc.

12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.7 Molecularmd (Subsidiary of Icon PLC)

12.8 Archerdx, Inc.

12.9 Arup Laboratories Inc.

12.10 Asuragen, Inc.

12.11 Invivoscribe, Inc.

12.12 Adaptive Biotechnologies.



