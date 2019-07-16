Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 17.42 Billion With Healty CAGR of +45% by 2019 - 2025 | Says Global Report Store
/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Augmented Reality in Retail Industry was valued at USD 0.90 Billion in the year 2017. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 45.7% from 2019 to reach USD 17.42 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At country level, developed industries like the U.S holds the notable Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.
Purchase This Report Just For 2990 USD at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/checkout/11608
The global Augmented Reality in Retail Industry has been segmented into Offering, Technology, Device Type, Retail Type and region. Based on Retail Type, the Furniture and Lighting segment is projected to lead the Industry from 2019 to 2025.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Industry Vision
1.2 Limitations
1.3 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Secondary Research
2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research
2.1.2. Primary Research
2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research
2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews
2.2. Industry Size Estimation
2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2. Top-Down Approach
2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process
2.3. Data Triangulation
2.4. Research Assumptions
2.4.1. Assumption
3. Executive Summary
4. Industry Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Strength
4.3. Weakness
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Threats
4.6. Regulations
4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis
4.8. Patent & Standards
5. Industry Trends
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6. Augmented Reality in Retail Industry, By Offering
6.1. Software and Services
6.1.1. Services
6.1.2. Software Development Kits
6.2. Hardware
6.2.1. Cameras
6.2.2. Sensors
6.2.3. Displays & Projectors
6.2.4. Semiconductor Components
7. Augmented Reality in Retail Industry, By Technology
7.1. Marker-less Augmented Reality
7.1.1. Image Processing Based
7.1.2.Model Based
7.2. Marker-based Augmented Reality
7.2.1. Active Marker
7.2.2. Passive Marker
8. Augmented Reality in Retail Industry, By Device Type
8.1. Handheld Device
8.2. Head-Mounted Display (HMD)
8.3. Smart AR Mirror
9. Augmented Reality in Retail Industry, By Retail Type
9.1. Apparel Fitting
9.2. Furniture and Lighting
9.3. Grocery Shopping Jewelry
9.4. Beauty and Cosmetics
9.5. Footwear
9.6. Others
10 Geographical Analysis
10.1. Introduction
10.2. North America
10.2.1. U.S.
10.2.2. Canada
10.2.3. Mexico
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. Germany
10.3.2. France
10.3.3. U.K.
10.3.4. RoE
10.4. Asia Pacific
10.4.1. China
10.4.2. Japan
10.4.3. India
10.4.4. RoAPAC
10.5. RoW
10.5.1. Latin America
10.5.1.1. Brazil
10.5.1.2. Argentina
10.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America
10.5.2. Middle East and Africa
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Alphabet, Inc. (Google)
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Financial Overview
11.1.3 Product Overview
11.1.4 Current Development
11.2. Apple, Inc.
11.3. PTC Inc.
11.4. Microsoft Corporation
11.5. Blippar
11.6. Augment
11.7. Wikitude GmbH
11.8. ViewAR - Augmented Reality
11.9. Marxent-Patents Pending
11.10. Zugara, Inc.
12. Competitive Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Industry Positioning of Key Players
12.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
12.3.1. Investments & Expansions
12.3.2. New Product Launches
12.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships
13. Appendix
13.1. Questionnaire
13.2. Available Customizations
13.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)
Ask For Sample at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/11608
Read Repot at https://tinyurl.com/y5778vq5
Contact Us:
Jon
Sales Manager
IND: +91-739-102-4425
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.