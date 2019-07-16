Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 17.42 Billion With Healty CAGR of +45% by 2019 - 2025 | Says Global Report Store

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Augmented Reality in Retail Industry was valued at USD 0.90 Billion in the year 2017. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 45.7% from 2019 to reach USD 17.42 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At country level, developed industries like the U.S holds the notable Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.



The global Augmented Reality in Retail Industry has been segmented into Offering, Technology, Device Type, Retail Type and region. Based on Retail Type, the Furniture and Lighting segment is projected to lead the Industry from 2019 to 2025.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. Augmented Reality in Retail Industry, By Offering

6.1. Software and Services

6.1.1. Services

6.1.2. Software Development Kits

6.2. Hardware

6.2.1. Cameras

6.2.2. Sensors

6.2.3. Displays & Projectors

6.2.4. Semiconductor Components

7. Augmented Reality in Retail Industry, By Technology

7.1. Marker-less Augmented Reality

7.1.1. Image Processing Based

7.1.2.Model Based

7.2. Marker-based Augmented Reality

7.2.1. Active Marker

7.2.2. Passive Marker

8. Augmented Reality in Retail Industry, By Device Type

8.1. Handheld Device

8.2. Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

8.3. Smart AR Mirror

9. Augmented Reality in Retail Industry, By Retail Type

9.1. Apparel Fitting

9.2. Furniture and Lighting

9.3. Grocery Shopping Jewelry

9.4. Beauty and Cosmetics

9.5. Footwear

9.6. Others

10 Geographical Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.2.3. Mexico

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. U.K.

10.3.4. RoE

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. RoAPAC

10.5. RoW

10.5.1. Latin America

10.5.1.1. Brazil

10.5.1.2. Argentina

10.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

10.5.2. Middle East and Africa

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Alphabet, Inc. (Google)

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Product Overview

11.1.4 Current Development

11.2. Apple, Inc.

11.3. PTC Inc.

11.4. Microsoft Corporation

11.5. Blippar

11.6. Augment

11.7. Wikitude GmbH

11.8. ViewAR - Augmented Reality

11.9. Marxent-Patents Pending

11.10. Zugara, Inc.

12. Competitive Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Industry Positioning of Key Players

12.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

12.3.1. Investments & Expansions

12.3.2. New Product Launches

12.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

13. Appendix

13.1. Questionnaire

13.2. Available Customizations

13.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)

