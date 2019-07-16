COMM-TEC and Lifesize Partner to Deliver Communication and Collaboration Solutions in Europe

New distribution partnership will bring Lifesize portfolio to more customers across Germany, Austria and Switzerland

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifesize® , a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, announced today it has signed a distribution partner agreement with COMM-TEC . Under the new agreement, more than 3000 resellers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) will be able to offer Lifesize meeting room systems and cloud services to their customers starting August 1, 2019.



“We decided to make Lifesize our first unified communications partner because video communication has rapidly become one of the most impactful, collaborative technologies for the modern enterprise,” said Carsten Steinecker, managing director of business development for COMM-TEC. “Lifesize’s strengths in providing both endpoint hardware for meeting rooms and cloud-based services for distributed teams will resonate with the systems integrators, AV dealers and consultants we serve.”

As COMM-TEC’s sole unified communications (UC) partner, Lifesize will provide a dedicated team for onboarding, training, sales enablement and support while COMM-TEC promotes Lifesize’s award-winning products and services within its reseller network.

“Through the company’s work with Barco and other partners, COMM-TEC has consistently demonstrated impressive expertise and execution in selling, implementing and supporting a broad range of technologies for businesses in the DACH region and beyond,” said Tim Maloney, senior vice president of worldwide channels for Lifesize. “Lifesize’s complete meeting room solutions will be a natural fit for their reseller ecosystem, and we look forward to working together closely to benefit customers for years to come.”

About COMM-TEC

For more than 30 years, COMM-TEC GmbH has been one of the largest and most renowned value-added distributors for AV media technology in Europe. The company headquarters are located in Uhingen near Stuttgart and it distributes the products of more than 50 well-known manufacturers. It also develops in-house products under its own COMM-TEC label. Business units for “Digital Signage + Media Solutions,” “Presentation,” “Signal Management + Conference + Control,” and “Racks + Mounts” provide master technicians, system integrators and architects with the optimal hardware for their requirements. Of central importance is the COMM-TEC slogan “Think Solutions;” it creates a consciousness for thinking and acting in terms of solutions, and for offering solutions. COMM-TEC supplies everything from one source, from planning through consultation to implementation.

About Lifesize

Lifesize combines best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing services with integrated equipment that sets a new standard for workplace communication and productivity on a global scale. Recognized as Frost & Sullivan’s Cloud Video Conferencing Vendor of the Year, Lifesize leads the industry in customer satisfaction with the world’s first 4K video conferencing solution and 4K service architecture, designed and engineered from its headquarters in Austin, TX. To see why organizations like Yelp, Salvation Army, Yale University and NASA rely on Lifesize for their mission-critical team communication, visit www.lifesize.com or follow the company @Lifesize .

Lifesize and the Lifesize logo are trademarks of Lifesize, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

