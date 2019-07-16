New York’s Kamtech Solar Becomes SunPower Master Dealer

SunPower by Kamtech Solar Large Residential Solar Installation Flat Roof Solar Installation

Gaining unique status with SunPower, one of the world’s most innovative and sustainable energy companies

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kamtech Solar Solutions – one of New York’s most experienced solar companies – is excited to announce that it has joined the SunPower Master Dealer network and is proud to have the expertise in installing systems on flat, slate, and Spanish tile roofs.“We’re honored to have achieved Master Dealer status with SunPower, one of the world’s most innovative and sustainable energy companies,” said Krzysztof Kaminski, President / Owner of SunPower by Kamtech Solar. “This strategic partnership offers our customers even greater confidence that they’re receiving the highest quality solar from reputable solar installers in the market.”SunPower carefully selects its master dealers, awarding this distinction only to installers that consistently put customers first, delivering a superior SunPower experience at every step of the customer’s unique solar energy journey.SunPower by Kamtech offers complete SunPowersolar solutions to homeowners, businesses, and landowners, including the highest quality consultation and system services. They leverage the strength and credibility of the globally-trusted SunPower brand in key geographies coupled with their superb knowledge of the company’s technology, the local solar market, and industry best practices.“We congratulate SunPower by Kamtech Solar for their extraordinary commitment to helping homeowners reach their energy goals while demonstrating the high standards expected of a SunPower Master Dealer,” said Norm Taffe, SunPower executive Vice President, Residential Solar. “The SunPower Master Dealer program recognizes exceptional independent installers for their relentless focus on providing quality customer service to complement the most efficient solar technology available on the market today.”Certified SunPower Master Dealers handle the entire solar energy process for customers, including system design, installation, maintenance, permitting, and rebate processing, as well as providing guidance on SunPower’s flexible financing options. Master Dealers complete regular, in-depth training on SunPower products and services in order to provide homeowners the best possible solar experience, offering peace of mind when choosing SunPower by Kamtech Solar to install the most reliable solar technology.“Since 2015 we’ve installed thousands of solar panels for residential, commercial and industrial clients,” Kaminski continued. “We’re proud to be roofing experts and able to offer solutions to residents that no one else can.”SunPower by Kamtech Solar believes in shining brighter. From quote to install, maintenance to metering, they are dedicated to providing the highest quality customer service and ethical business practices.Ready to join the energy revolution? Get started at kamtechsolar.com About SunPower by Kamtech SolarSunPower by Kamtech Solar is one of New York’s leading providers of state-of-the-art solar power systems. Since 2015, we’ve installed thousands of solar panels for residential, commercial and industrial clients. We’re proud to be roofing experts and are able to install systems on flat, slate, and Spanish tile roofs. From the initial consultation and design, to the installation of your solar panel system, to service and support, we provide complete turn-key solar solutions. To learn more visit kamtechsolar.com# # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.