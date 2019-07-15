TopBuild Acquires Viking Insulation

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, has acquired Viking Insulation, an insulation installation company, based in Burbank, California. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019, Viking generated approximately $9.0 million in revenue.



Jerry Volas, Chief Executive Officer of TopBuild stated, “Viking Insulation is an outstanding addition to TruTeam, strengthening our position in Southern California. The company was founded in 1974 and focuses on fiberglass installation in a wide variety of light commercial and residential projects. We are also pleased that Casey Kranz, the President of Viking, will join TruTeam and continue to manage and grow the business.”

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has over 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tabitha Zane

tabitha.zane@topbuild.com

386-763-8801







