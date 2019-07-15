Hub Group, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- OAK BROOK, Ill., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 30th 2019 to discuss its second quarter 2019 results. The results will be announced via press release prior to the call on July 30th, after the market closes.



Hosting the conference call will be Dave Yeager, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Also participating on the call will be Phil Yeager, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Terri Pizzuto, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investors link on Hub Group’s web site at www.hubgroup.com. The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question and answer session should follow the telephone dial-in instructions below.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please register at http://www.yourconferencecenter.com/r.aspx?p=1&a=USsertzOHdGtXM. Registrants will be issued a passcode and PIN to use when dialing into the live call which will provide quickest access to the conference. You may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. On the day of the call, dial (888) 206-4064 approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time; enter the participant passcode and PIN received during registration. The call will be limited to 60 minutes, including questions and answers.

An audio replay will be available through the Investors link on the Company's Web site at www.hubgroup.com. This replay will be available for 30 days.

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group, Inc. is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with $4.0 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 5,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit www.hubgroup.com.

SOURCE: Hub Group, Inc.

CONTACT: Maralee Volchko of Hub Group, Inc., +1-630-271-3745



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.