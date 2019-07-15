AMERICA’S FASTEST GROWING LIFESTYLE FESTIVAL EXPANDS GLOBALLY - FIRST STOP, DUBAI

Legendary Las Vegas festival RiSE is set to expand its footprint internationally, taking place amongst the dunes of Dubai this November

RiSE, one of the world’s most visually stunning festivals, will expand from its spiritual home in the Mojave Desert this November, as it heads to the sand dunes of Dubai for a magical day-to-night experience of live music and lantern lighting.



RiSE, which has sold out every year since it was first held in 2014, brings people of all ages, nationalities, religions and cultures together with an unforgettable festival experience that culminates in the spectacular release of thousands of lanterns into the clear night sky.



Over 100,000 people have experienced RiSE’s lantern releases, helping it gain a reputation for being the most Instagram-able festival on the planet, whilst attracting some of Hollywood’s hottest actors, musicians and influencers with its authenticity and breath-taking vistas.



“People want unique and incredible experiences that leave them feeling refreshed and uplifted. That is RiSE,” said co-founder, Dan Hill. “RiSE creates great emotional connections between people. It champions tolerance and unity and gives a voice to our hopes, dreams, goals and aspirations. Since our inaugural event in 2012, it has always been our goal to eventually get the world to RiSE, and bringing this one-of-a-kind experience to Dubai is our first step in extending that invitation to RiSE globally.”



The RiSE team has witnessed the increase in demand for unique lifestyle, health and wellness events in the Dubai region and are excited to be the first to bring the world’s biggest lantern festival to UAE. In addition to the Dubai event, RiSE is in discussions with multiple locations across nearly all continents to host upcoming events in its global expansion.



As RiSE’s community of festival go-ers continues to grow, so does its focus on the environment. RiSE is proud of its “Leave It Better Than We Found It” policy, which means all lanterns, which are 100% biodegradable, are retrieved from the surrounding desert along with any pre-existing litter that is found in the area, post-event.



ABOUT RiSE

Incepted in 2014, RiSE is the fastest growing lifestyle festival, bringing together lanterns, arts, and music. From start to finish RiSE creates an atmosphere that is thoughtfully designed and executed, creating a unique and life-changing experience.



Sustainability is something RiSE achieves with every event. RiSE’s lanterns are 100% biodegradable and specially designed with a short burn and flight time. After each event RiSE retrieves 100% of the lanterns from the surrounding area as well as any pre-existing litter that they find in the area.

