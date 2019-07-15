Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market is Expected to Reach USD 121.28 Million by 2026 : Fior Markets

Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market by Type (Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Silicone Rubber, Epoxy, Aerogel, Others), Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market by Type (Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Silicone Rubber, Epoxy, Aerogel, Others), Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026". As per the report, the global subsea thermal insulation materials market is expected to grow from USD 82.81 Million in 2018 to USD 121.28 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Rising focus on cost optimization in offshore oil & gas projects coupled with the recovery of the oil & gas sector are anticipated to boost the global subsea thermal insulation materials market over the forecast period.

Subsea thermal insulation materials is a protective coating material that is applied to components that are subjected to cold and deep water immersion. These coatings impart the thermal stability to the components and facilitate smooth operation under deep-water conditions. Mostly used in the oil & gas industries, these coatings prevent the solidification of petroleum production ensuring the seamless movement of the materials. More and more exploration companies are venturing into the icy deep-waters of arctic region. As a result, the rising number of subsea projects is boosting the adoption of the subsea thermal insulation materials.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/399169/request-sample

Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market Key Findings:

The key contributing factors for the market growth are increasing adoption of offshore oil & gas extraction, cost optimization in offshore oil & gas projects as well as recovery of the oil & gas sector. However, the volatility in the crude oil prices and environmental concerns related to the deep-water drilling activities are expected to restrain the growth of global subsea thermal insulation materials market over the forecasted period.

Rise in number of deep-water oil & gas projects as well as the deregulation of arctic region for the exploration activities are opening new opportunities for the global subsea thermal insulation materials market expansion. Nevertheless, improving supply chain to the customers with rising application and unavailability of the feasible alternative has further supplemented the market progress.

The type segment includes polyurethane, polypropylene, silicone rubber, epoxy, aerogel and others. The polyurethane segment emerged as the leader in the global subsea thermal insulation materials market with USD 33.06 million revenue in 2018. This increased market share can be attributed to easy to apply and cost effective property of polyurethanes along with its ability to enhance the appearance of a product and increase its lifespan. Polyurethanes are produced by mixing two or more liquid streams. The polyurethane are widely used in the commercial insulation materials and it is easier to install as well as it does not melt when heated. However, the epoxy segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of the epoxy syntactic foam systems, high tolerate rate even in wide temperatures, and suitability for the hot as well as wet service conditions.

The application segment includes pipe-in-pipe, pipe cover, equipment, field joints and others. The pipe cover segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.92% over the forecast period. Oil & gas projects extensively use the pipelines for the purpose of transporting the crude oil and natural gas. Insulated pipe covers are applied on deep underwater pipelines to prevent hydrate formations. As a result, the global increase in ultra-deep-water exploration activities are anticipated to drive the pipe cover segment over the forecast period.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Europe region emerged as the largest market for the subsea thermal insulation materials with a 40.82% share of market revenue in 2018.

Growing number of deep-water projects coupled with the increasing exploration activity in the Arctic region led the Europe region to lead the global subsea thermal insulation materials market

The North America region held a significant share of global subsea thermal insulation materials market owing to rise in number of deep-water exploration activity in the Gulf of Mexico and Baffin Bay region.

For instance in 2018, TechnipFMC signed a strategic agreement with Equinor (Norway) to collaborate and provide improvement solutions to Equinor’s offshore projects.

For instance in 2017, Aspen Aerogels announced that it has reached to an agreement with Advanced Insulation (UK), for the stocking and distribution of Aspen’s products to the UAE and Oman. This agreement helped the company to expand its reach in the Middle East & Africa.

Key players in the global subsea thermal insulation materials market are Advanced Insulation, AFGlobal, Aspen Aerogels, BASF, Cabot Corporation, DowDuPont, Shawcor Ltd, TechnipFMC, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Tenaris, Aegion Corporation, Balmoral Group Holdings Ltd, Engineered Syntactic Systems, Materia Inc., and among others.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/subsea-thermal-insulation-materials-market-by-type-polyurethane-399169.html

All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.

This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global subsea thermal insulation materials market on the basis of below mentioned segments:



Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market by Type:

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Silicone Rubber

Epoxy

Aerogel

Others

Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market by Application:

Pipe-In-Pipe

Pipe Cover

Equipment

Field Joints

Others

Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific Japan China India

South America Brazil

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa



For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=399169&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Fior Market Research LLP

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

Blog: http://marketresearchtime.com













Related Reports

Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/tantalum-sputtering-target-market-by-type-low-purity-385951.html

Global Thermoformed Plastics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/thermoformed-plastics-market-by-product-polymethyl-methacrylate-polyethylene-385952.html

Global Titanium Alloys Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/titanium-alloys-market-by-microstructure-alpha-near-alpha-385953.html

Global Urea Formaldehyde Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/urea-formaldehyde-market-by-application-particle-board-plywood-385954.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.