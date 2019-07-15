GambleRock.com Launches a Social Online Gambling Community

Introducing, GambleRock.com Players, affiliates and gaming sites are all welcome to join the fastest growing community for the online gambling industry.

WINDERMERE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A newfangled online casino community is now live for gamblers looking for the freshest gaming news, honest casino reviews, top 10 rankings and prodigious welcome bonus offers. Introducing, GambleRock.com! Players, affiliates and gaming sites are all welcome to join the fastest growing community for the online gambling industry.

The website is free for everyone and connects gamblers directly with online betting sites through its social media like features: private messaging, friends and followers, status updates, activity feeds, WordPress blogs and community discussion forums.

Launched in May 2019, the social gambling community already has members sharing their thoughts and providing helpful tips in the GambleRock forum. It aims to connect players with affiliates, casinos and sports betting websites. The community also provides trusted online casino reviews and lists the top ranked gambling sites organized by country. i-Gaming affiliates and casino affiliate programs are encouraged to share information about their websites and develop business brand pages on gamblerock.com.

GambleRock members have discussions on different topics in the community forum. Players will find exclusive casino bonuses and new casino promo codes from highly trusted gambling websites. Active discussion categories for online betting matters are accessible in the forums. GambleRock offers members a free dispute and mediation service for any complaints they have with an Internet gambling site. Submit your complaint to the online casino complaints forum and they'll contact you to try and help you collect payments and resolve the matter (no cost to you).

The GambleRock top 10 online casinos list is for people who want to play for real money. In addition to their current rankings, they are also developing further lists of trusted online casinos based on the country where players are located in. The reviews are trustworthy, reliable and to the point. Learn useful betting strategies for casino games before making your decision on where to play.

Stay abreast with gambling laws and other issues affecting the online gambling community. Dive deep into the news and read important and extensive news from the industry. Its noteworthy news stories are gathered from credible news sources like CNN, Wall Street Journal, BBC News, Bloomberg, AP News, etc. Every gambling news story that you'll read on GambleRock is from a trustworthy source.



