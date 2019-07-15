GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results on July 25, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, and developer of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), will announce financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2020 ended June 30, 2019 after the market close on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's third quarter financial results and its outlook for the second quarter at 1:30 p.m. Pacific (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.



To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-254-3590 in the U.S. or 1-856-344-9316 for international approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 4748507. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com .

A replay will be available from July 25, 2019 at 7:30 pm Eastern Time through August 1, 2019 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and entering pin number 4748507. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI’s resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

Kim Rogers

385-831-7337

Company:

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802



