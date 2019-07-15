Sentry Management Appoints Ashley Chiorando to Vice President of the Tampa/Clearwater FL Division and Valerie Barrow to Bluffton SC Division Manager

/EIN News/ --

Sentry Management, Inc., the leader in homeowner association and condominium management, appointed Ashley Chiorando as Vice President of Tampa/Clearwater Division and Valerie Barrow as the Division Manager in Bluffton, SC.

Ashley has been with Sentry Management since 2011 and holds several professional designations. She has received CMCA® (Certified Manager of Community Associations) and AMS® (Association Management Specialist) credentials. She has years of experience in customer service and supervisory positions. In 2013 Ashley was promoted to the Division Administrator position at Sentry Management and again in 2018 to Assistant Division Manager.

“I am honored to lead such a phenomenal team and help our office staff provide the highest quality of service to the community associations in the Clearwater and Tampa areas,” Ashley explains. Tara Davis, the Senior VP who oversees this office, is enthusiastic about the promotion of Ashley. “I have complete confidence in the skills and wonderful attitude of Ashley. I have seen her in action for some time and she has always displayed homeowner-attentiveness and complete professionalism,” says Davis. The Tampa/Clearwater office serves all of Hillsborough and Pinellas, as well as portions of Pasco and Polk counties, in the metro areas of Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Palm Harbor, and Brandon.



Originally from Hilton Head Island, Valerie Barrow has built a well-rounded career in community management before joining the Sentry Management Bluffton SC office. She holds a PCAM® (Professional Community Association Manager) designation, which is the highest professional recognition available nationwide to managers who specialize in community management. As a Portfolio Manager in Charleston SC, Valerie managed upscale condominiums at the Charleston Harbor and oceanfront on the Isle of Palms. Before working in the Community Association Management industry, Valerie spent 14 years as the Director of Human Resources for a large retirement community.

Valerie comments on her new role with Sentry, “I am very excited to be back in the Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort areas as the new Division Manager for Sentry. I’m looking forward to developing professional relationships with current and new Board members and homeowners as the Bluffton Division continues to expand to this part of the Low Country.” Yohanna LaRoche, Regional Vice President who oversees this office, feels fortunate that Sentry has secured someone with the extremely high level of talent as Valerie. “As part of strengthening the Bluffton office, we wanted to find a leader with broad experience with different types of associations and roots in this area of South Carolina. Valerie fulfills both those goals.” The Bluffton office supports communities located in the Low Country of South Carolina and the Coastal Empire of Georgia. The service area is Beaufort County, South Carolina as well as adjoining portions of Jasper and Colleton Counties.

The Sentry Tampa/Clearwater office is located at 2605 Enterprise Road E Suite 200, Clearwater, FL 33759. The phone number is 727-799-8982 and website is https://tampaclearwater.sentrymgt.com.

The Bluffton, SC office is located at 4454 Bluffton Park Crescent, Suite 107, Bluffton, SC 29910. The phone number is 843-605-4244 and the website is https://bluffton.sentrymgt.com.

Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry’s business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

