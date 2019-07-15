Caster Concepts Urges Companies to Select the Right Casters for Each Individual Industry and Application

Caster Concepts, a Michigan-based provider of various industrial heavy-duty caster wheels, offers standard and custom casters for numerous global industries.

ALBION, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In almost any industry, tools and equipment play a crucial role in everything from safety to productivity. The right equipment not only reduces the risk of injury in the workplace, but it also ensures employees can complete tasks as quickly and as easily as possible without sacrificing quality. Caster Concepts, a leading provider of heavy-duty caster wheels, provides a variety of industries around the world with standard-sized and custom casters to increase workplace safety and efficiency.

The Importance of Casters in Every Industry

Whether a company utilizes motorized carts or relies on employees to move loads safely from one area to the next, casters play a crucial role in this. Though they may appear to be nothing more than simple wheels on the outside, the experts at Caster Concepts know that things like heat resistance, load capacity, rust and corrosion resistance, and more are important to employees’ safety and a company’s overall productivity. Some of the industries in which the right caster wheels can make a tremendous difference include:

● Aerospace – Aside from the aircraft itself – which requires casters that can sustain a tremendous load and provide safe movement across uneven surfaces like pavement – the aerospace industry relies on casters for everything from production facilities to repairs.

● Automotive – Much like the aerospace industry, the manufacturing of automobiles also requires the use of casters that can withstand tremendous loads. In some automotive applications, casters must also be able to withstand a great deal of heat and, in some cases, even chemicals.

● Foodservice and Food Industry – In the food industry, moving large amounts of products across production facilities can be cumbersome with the wrong casters. Wheels designed to reduce a load’s initial push force are ideal. Low-maintenance or maintenance-free casters are also common in the food industry.

● Medical – Casters support everything from million-dollar machinery to the racks used in equipment sterilization. Because of this, the industry relies on numerous casters to protect its employees and its equipment, all while allowing for easy movement with very little initial push force.

● Agriculture – These days, the agriculture industry relies on machinery to produce the food that feeds the world.

Whether these machines are responsible for sowing crops, collecting the harvest, or even ensuring proper irrigation, the right casters make all the difference. In agriculture, casters should be able to provide smooth movement over uneven ground, absorb shock, and withstand a great deal of use without the need for service and maintenance.

About the Company: Caster Concepts is an industry leader in casters and wheels for every imaginable industry. They provide a wide range of products in standard sizes, which range from light-duty casters to extremely heavy duty options designed to support tons of weight. The team regularly works with companies individually to create custom solutions for unique situations, and they do all of this with a focus on customer service, quality products, and a desire to achieve exceptional result. For more information please visit https://www.casterconcepts.com.





