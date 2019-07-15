PetroLogistics ll Announces 500 KTA Gulf Coast PDH Project Using Dow FCDh Technology

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetroLogistics ll LLC (the Company), a portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners, announced today that it has licensed Dow’s proprietary fluidized catalytic dehydrogenation (FCDh) technology and plans to construct a 500 KTA propane dehydrogenation (PDH) facility on the US Gulf Coast. The advanced FCDh technology uses a novel reactor design based on fluidized catalytic cracking. The patented technology represents a significant advancement in the production of propylene via PDH. Plants utilizing the FCDh technology are anticipated to have significantly lower capital cost and energy consumption, as well as improved reliability.



PetroLogistics and Dow have each built PDH plants in the US using other conventional PDH technologies. PetroLogistics built the first PDH plant in North America which commenced operations at its Houston Ship Channel site in 2010. Concerning their new FCDh project, the Company’s president, Nathan Ticatch said: “It has been 10 years since we successfully constructed and operated the first PDH plant in North America for on-purpose propylene production. Since that time, developments related to the shale revolution have resulted in a significant decline in co-product propylene production from the sources that historically supplied the majority of US propylene: petroleum refineries and heavy feed ethylene crackers. As a result, future growth in propylene demand will need to be supplied largely via on-purpose propane dehydrogenation. However, new PDH projects have been slow in coming to market in the US primarily because of challenges relating to capital costs and efficiency of incumbent PDH technologies. We have been working with Dow for three years in evaluating the FCDh technology and we are confident that it addresses those challenges and represents a significant breakthrough in the PDH process.”

The Company is currently engaged in the front end engineering design for its FCDh plant and has been evaluating two alternative sites on the Gulf Coast to locate the project.

About PetroLogistics II LLC

PetroLogistics II is a Houston based company focused on acquiring, developing and operating petrochemical manufacturing, processing and logistics assets in North America. PetroLogistics II is owned by affiliates of Quantum Energy Partners and certain members of the Company’s management. For more information with respect to the FCDh project or the Company, please contact David Lumpkins, Chairman, at 713-265-6302 or Nathan Ticatch, President, at 713-265-6303 or visit www.petrologistics.com .

About Quantum Energy Partners

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners is a leading provider of private equity capital to the global energy industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $16 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit www.quantumep.com . For investor relations, please contact Michael Dalton at (713) 452-2110. To discuss an investment opportunity with Quantum, please contact Eric Nielsen at (713) 452-2050.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.