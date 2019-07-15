Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market is Expected to Reach USD 84.81 Billion By 2026 : Fior Markets

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market by Disease Type (Chlamydia, Syphilis, Herpes Simplex Virus, HBV, HIV, Other), Therapy Type, Testing Devices, Route of Administration, Distribution Channels, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market by Disease Type (Chlamydia, Syphilis, Herpes Simplex Virus, HBV, HIV, Other), Therapy Type, Testing Devices, Route of Administration, Distribution Channels, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026". As per the report, the global sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market is expected to grow from USD 35.20 billion in 2018 to USD 84.81 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.54% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Increasing occurrence of sexually transmitted diseases, implementation of national screening programs, and supporting reimbursement for sexually transmitted diseases (STD) testing are the drivers fuelling the market growth.

The sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) denotes to a varied clinical syndromes and infections initiated by pathogens that can be developed and spread through sexual activity. The STDs are detected through various tests such as physical examination or assays, rapid plasma reagin test, or antibody-absorption blood test. The STDs occurrences are increasingly globally as well as increasing governmental initiatives for STD screening programs has increased the growth rate of the market. For instance, in 2016, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that U.S. reported 1,598,354 cases of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and 468,514 gonorrhea cases. This increasing occurrence of STDs is due to the insecure sexual practices that has in turn driven the STDs treatment demand.

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market Key Findings:

Increasing occurrence of sexually transmitted diseases, implementation of national screening programs, and supporting reimbursement for sexually transmitted diseases (STD) testing are the key driving factors for the sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market. The low rate of detection for diseases due to social stigma and huge proportion of patients infected with STDs in out-of-reach geographic areas may limit the growth of the market.

However, increasing governmental initiatives to spread awareness through organization of campaigns, free diagnostic camps and niche opportunities for technology & POC test providers in emerging economies is expected to boost the sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market over the forecast period.

Disease type segment includes gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, herpes simplex virus, hepatitis B virus (HBV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and other. The chlamydia segment held the highest market size of around USD 7.76 billion in 2018 due to the increasing cases of chlamydia globally and growing rate of chlamydia screening.

Therapy type segment covers anti-bacterial drugs, anti-viral drugs, and anti-fungal drugs. The anti-bacterial drugs segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share of 37.38% in the forecast period. The moderately priced drug and increasing consumption of anti-bacterial drugs to treat certain kinds of bacterial infections has increased the anti-bacterial drugs segment size.

Testing devices segment is divided into instruments & systems and diagnostic kits. The instruments & systems segment is further divided into PCR, Immunochromatographic assays, flow cytometers, differential light scattering machines, and enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). The diagnostic kits segment further covers phone chips (microfluidics + ICT) and portable / bench top / rapid diagnostic kits. The instruments & systems segment accounted the highest market share of 52.65% in 2018 due to its increased use in hospitals and clinics in the STD treatments.

End user segment is categorized into on-the-spot testing, criminal justice systems & law enforcement agencies, diagnostic laboratories, forensic laboratories, and hospitals. The criminal justice systems & law enforcement agencies s segment is expected to hold the largest share of 42.16% during the forecast period owing to the use of drug testing within the criminal justice system and adoption of drug detection technology.

Route of administration segment is categorized into oral, topical, injectable. The oral segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.82% during the forecast period owing to ease of consuming orally and painless treatment method. The oral intake of the medicines are much preferred as they can be swallowed, chewed, or placed under tongue to dissolve.

Distribution channels segment consists of hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment accounted the highest market share of 35.39% in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This was attributed to the fact that online pharmacies are becoming a wider supply chain than hospitals and retail pharmacies. 12.62

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market with USD 13.47 billion in 2018 where as the Asia Pacific region held the second dominant position in the market.

North America is the leading region of the market due to the factors including increasing government initiative for disease awareness and implementation of prenatal screening programs, presence of major players, and rapid technological advancements.

Asia Pacific is growing at a rapid growth rate due to the increasing incidence of sexually transmitted infections, increasing labs and testing centers for unreached patients in rural areas, and increasing government awareness for reducing the accidents of vehicles are creating opportunity for the growth of the market

For instance, in June 2019, Hologic, Inc. announced that its Aptima® Mycoplasma genitalium assay has been granted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Aptima is the first and only FDA-cleared test product and is increasingly used for the treatment of sexually transmitted infection (STI).

For instance, in 2018, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. signed an agreement with ApolloBio Corp. for the exclusive rights for development, manufacturing, and commercialization of VGX – 3100, Inovio’s DNA immunotherapy product. This product is used for pre-cancer indication.

Major players of global sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market include Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin Inc., Becton Dickinson And Company, and others.

All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.

This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market on the basis of below mentioned segments:



Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market, By Disease Type:

Gonorrhea

Chlamydia

Syphilis

Herpes Simplex Virus

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Other

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market, By Therapy Type:

Anti-Bacterial Drugs

Anti-Viral Drugs

Anti-Fungal Drugs

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market, By Testing Devices:

Instruments & Systems PCR Immunochromatographic assays Flow Cytometers Differential Light Scattering machines Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Diagnostic Kits Phone Chips (Microfluidics + ICT) Portable / Bench Top / Rapid Diagnostic Kits



Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Injectable

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market, By Distribution Channels:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market, By Regions:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific Japan China India

South America Brazil

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa



