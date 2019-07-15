TOWR, MCRN, NRE and DATA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tower International’s agreement to be acquired by Autokiniton Global Group for $31.00 in cash for each share of Tower International owned. To learn more about this investigation and you rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tower-international-inc .

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Milacron’s agreement to merge with Hillenbrand, Inc. (“Hillenbrand”). Shareholders of Milacron will receive $11.80 in cash and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-milacron-holdings-corp .

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NorthStar’s agreement to be acquired by AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets for $17.03 for each share of NorthStar owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-northstar-realty-europe-corp .

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tableau’s agreement to be merge with salesforce.com, inc. Shareholders of Tableau will receive 1.103 shares of salesforce.com for each share of Tableau. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tableau-software-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

