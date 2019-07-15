Global Anthrax Vaccines Market is Expected to Reach USD 879.5 Million By 2026: Fior Markets

Anthrax Vaccines Market by Vaccine Type (Live Vaccines, Cell free PA Vaccines), Distribution Channel, Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Distribution Channel, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "﻿Anthrax Vaccines Market by Vaccine Type (Live Vaccines, Cell free PA Vaccines), Distribution Channel, Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Distribution Channel, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026﻿". As per the report, the global anthrax vaccines market is expected to grow from USD 432.7 Million in 2018 to USD 879.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Rising instances of the diseases and the growing need for personalized medicines are the two factors which may propel the growth of the anthrax vaccines market.

Anthrax is defined as a serious disease which may impact both animals and humans. It is caused by bacteria called Bacillus anthracis. Humans can catch anthrax from contact with infected animals, wool, meat, or hides. Anthrax vaccine, which was licensed in 1970, immunizes against anthrax disease. Based on limited but sound evidence, the vaccine protects against both cutaneous (skin) and inhalation anthrax.

Global Anthrax Vaccines Market Key Findings:

Growing instances of the disease is one of the driving force. Also, increased eating of undercooked or raw meat from infected animals and rising need of personalized medicines are another two factors fuelling the growth of market. But low rate of voluntary screening for the anthrax disease is restricting the growth of anthrax vaccines market.

However, the cost-effectiveness of immunizations, new investments opportunities from government, research foundations, donors, advances in research and manufacturing technologies is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The vaccine type segment is classified as live vaccines and cell free PA vaccines. The live vaccines segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.6% in the forecast period. Live vaccine contains spores from attenuated strains of Bacillus anthracis that are used to treat anthrax disease. Anthrax is caused by a large bacterium and risk of inhalation infection is the main indication for anthrax vaccination. All animal vaccines are live vaccines, and their use requires a withholding period prior to slaughter for human consumption. This period may be stipulated on the label of the vaccine or in the accompanying leaflet, and varies from 3 to 6 weeks. Anthrax vaccines, being living organisms, are restricted to veterinary use in some countries, and in some jurisdictions they can only be used with the approval of the official veterinary service.

The distribution channel segment is divided into segments such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment has dominated the market with the highest share of 50.90% in 2018. The series of patients presenting at a hospital emergency department and anthrax vaccines mostly sold in hospital pharmacies has driven the hospital pharmacies segment market share. Anthrax vaccines are not contagious from person to person, however, standard hospital practices of hygiene are need to follow for the treatment that can be only given in the hospitals.

Application segment includes human use and animal use. Animal use segment is dominating the market with the highest market share of 61.50% in 2018. High proportion of anthrax vaccines are used for animal. Anthrax is primarily a disease of herbivores. A live unencapsu-lated variant of B. anthracis and strain stern has been used in veterinary practice to protect livestock. People can get anthrax from contact with infected animals, wool, meat, or hides. In its most common form, anthrax is a skin disease that causes skin ulcers and usually fever and fatigue. Up to 20% of these cases are fatal if untreated. Hence this has increased the animal use segment growth.

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global anthrax vaccines market with USD 183.03 Million in 2018 where as the Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region in the market.

North America is dominating the market owing to government initiatives to prevent the spread of anthrax and the existence of many ongoing programs under organizations like HHS-CDC, BARDA, ASPR, NIAID, and the FDA which are stimulating the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region due to the rising investments in the R&D sector. Also, the widespread vaccine production facilities across Japan coupled with the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the country is also leading to market growth.

For instance, in March 2019, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a significant player in the market announced that it has started a phase III study to assess AV7909 for the post-exposure prevention of anthrax disease. The phase III program will determine the lot immunogenicity, consistency, and safety of AV7909 (anthrax vaccine adsorbed with CPG 7909 adjuvant) after a two-dose schedule, administered intramuscularly in healthy adult patients.

For instance, in June 2019, Researchers from the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Mysore and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) decided to develop a single vaccine which is effective against both the toxin and its spores so as to provide complete protection.

Key players in the anthrax vaccines market are Emergent BioSolutions, Merial, Merck, Zoetis , Bayer Sanidad Animal, Colorado Serum, PharmAthene, Tiankang, Biogénesis-Bago, CAVAC, Rosenbusch, Agrovet, Vecol, CVCRI, IVPM, Prondil, CDV, Indian Immunologicals, Botswana Vaccine Institute, Ceva Santé Animale, Intervac, JOVAC, and among others.

All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.

This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global anthrax vaccines market on the basis of below-mentioned segments:



Global Anthrax Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type:

Live Vaccines

Cell free PA Vaccines

Global Anthrax Vaccines Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Anthrax Vaccines Market, By Application:

Human Use

Animal Use

Global Antibiotics Market, By Regions:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific Japan China India

South America Brazil

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa



