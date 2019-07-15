AUTOMAKERS HIGHLIGHT VEHICLES MADE IN AMERICA

/EIN News/ -- Washington, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the White House hosts its third annual Made in America Product Showcase, Here For America released new data on the more than 60 vehicles manufactured by international automakers in the United States.



“More than 60 different vehicle models of all kinds are made in America today by international automakers for consumers here, and exported all over the world,” said John Bozzella president and CEO of Global Automakers and spokesperson for Here For America. “The billions of dollars of investment in the U.S. over the past five decades has paid off for American workers and consumers. International automakers now produce almost half of the cars and light trucks made in America.”



For more than 50 years, international auto manufacturers have strengthened the U.S. economy and auto industry by conducting research and development, investing in plants and equipment, and building cars and light trucks in America. Today, millions of American jobs created by international automakers’ and international nameplate dealers’ operations in the U.S. prove the benefits of an open economy that welcomes investment, competition, and innovation.



“International brand automakers and retailers are a major economic engine in every corner of the United States, operating 500 facilities and 9,500 retail franchises while supporting more than 2.58 million American jobs,” said Cody Lusk, President and CEO of the American International Automobile Dealers Association. “Their presence in the United States means more jobs, more innovation, and more choice for all Americans.”



A new report by Here for America showcases the impact their U.S. operations have on the 2.58 million Americans who go to work every day at 30 different assembly plants, numerous supplier operations and thousands of dealerships across the country. They are supporting the U.S. economy by building cars, trucks and parts that are sold here and exported around the world. Last year, those Americans built 5 million cars and trucks with many of them sold by the 9,500 international nameplate auto dealers franchises across the country. And in their facilities across the United States, international automakers develop the technology, innovation and efficiency that allows Americans to drive safer, more efficiently and more comfortable than ever before.



###



HERE FOR AMERICA tells the story of international automakers, their ever-growing impact on the U.S. economy, and the benefits they provide to local communities. The contributions of international automakers and dealers are integral to the success of today’s U.S. auto industry, the most vibrant and competitive auto market in the world. HERE FOR AMERICA, an initiative of the ASSOCIATION OF GLOBALAUTOMAKERS, educates policy makers and the public about the benefits of investments made by international automakers and suppliers in the United States, and fights for open trade and investment policies that do not discriminate, and to insist on a level playing field with respect to business policies, such as tax, labor and workforce development.. Visit www.hereforamerica.com and follow Here For America on Twitter and Facebook.



*Vehicles are made, built, or manufactured in the United States using domestic and globally sourced parts.

