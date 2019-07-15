Brookfield Asset Management 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)(TSX:BAM.A)(EURONEXT AMSTERDAM:BAMA):

Second Quarter Conference Call

You are invited to participate in Brookfield Asset Management’s 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

These results will be released on August 8th before 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com “News – Press Releases.” The Conference Call will also be Webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

To participate in the Conference Call, please dial 1-866-688-9425 toll free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial 1-409-216-0815 (Conference ID: 8258617) at approximately 10:50 a.m. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/bamQ2-2019 . For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until August 15, 2019. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056 or -1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID: 8258617).

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$365 billion in assets under management. The company has a 120-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media

Claire Holland

Vice President, Branding &

Communications

Tel: (416) 369-8236

Email: Claire.holland@brookfield.com Investor Relations:

Linda Northwood

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 359-8647

Email: Linda.northwood@brookfield.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.