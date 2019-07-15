Dynamic Signal Announces Suite of Microsoft Office 365 Integrations

New Features Automate Identity Management with Microsoft Azure Active Directory, and Streamline Employee Communication in Microsoft Teams and Microsoft SharePoint

/EIN News/ -- San Bruno, CA, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Signal, a leading Employee Communication and Engagement platform, today announced a suite of new integrations with Microsoft Office 365. These new features, which include a System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) integration with the Microsoft Azure Active Directory Provisioning service, a Microsoft Teams bot and a Microsoft SharePoint web part, build toward a shared goal of providing a seamless employee communication and engagement technology stack for the world’s leading organizations.

The combined functionalities of the integrations between Dynamic Signal and Microsoft will enable shared customers to:

Efficiently manage top-down communication for knowledge-based and firstline employees with a single platform

Provide a relevant, personalized experience for every employee

Distribute content across Microsoft channels to reach and engage employees through the channels they regularly use and prefer

Empower employees to easily share approved content on social media

Develop deeper insights and accountability through metrics that reveal which employees read and engage with specific content

"Employee Communication, engagement, and collaboration is undergoing a major transformation. As the long time technology leader in workplace communication, Microsoft is a key relationship for Dynamic Signal.” said Russ Fradin, Chief Executive Officer, Dynamic Signal.

“Dynamic Signal’s new Microsoft integrations represent a significant expansion of our existing integrations with Microsoft Outlook, Yammer, and Microsoft Azure Active Directory. Collectively, they’ll enable shared customers to keep more employees informed and engaged by targeting them with content that’s highly relevant, and reaching them on the channels they already use and prefer. We look forward to continuing our productive partnership with Microsoft expanding the channels and interactions between our platform and Microsoft Office 365 tools for 100 percent interoperability."

By using the Azure Active Directory Provisioning service to automate user provisioning and de-provisioning, customers are able to efficiently maintain the accuracy of their employee data (such as location, department, role, etc.) and manage application access across thousands of employees within their organization for their Dynamic Signal instance. Group provisioning support is slated to be available this summer 2019.

“The user provisioning integration with Dynamic Signal helps our joint customers get the right access by automating the creation, maintenance, and removal of user accounts to Dynamic Signal,” said Alex Simons, Corporate VP of Program Management at Microsoft. “We are pleased to see companies like Dynamic Signal add value by integrating their solutions with Microsoft Azure Active Directory.”

Dynamic Signal can now broadcast company news, internal updates, and shareable content directly into Teams and channels that millions of employees already use. Available in the Teams App Store, the Dynamic Signal Teams bot enables communicators and executives to broadcast into multiple Teams simultaneously and can even post content in Teams that they haven’t personally joined, making it easier to reach the right employees on the channels they prefer. When shareable content is broadcast into Teams, employees can quickly share an approved post across their personal social media networks with the click of a button. Insights are available in Dynamic Signal to understand what content is being read, reacted to, and shared.

SharePoint is used by leading organizations around the world, where employees regularly access their SharePoint intranet to access important information and resources, share files and collaborate, and read company news. Dynamic Signal’s SharePoint web part can be added to a company’s SharePoint pages, giving employees access to a targeted feed of internal and shareable content on the intranet they are already using. The web part provides a new, highly efficient way to increase engagement and sharing, without the communicator ever needing to recreate or republish content. The communicator is also able to determine content engagement through the reporting inside of their Dynamic Signal platform.

About Dynamic Signal

Dynamic Signal is the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, connecting organizations with their most valued asset – their employees. Hundreds of companies across every business sector, including more than 30 percent of the Fortune 100, increase brand equity, reduce risk and grow their businesses using Dynamic Signal to securely deliver personalized, timely information to millions of employees around the world, on the channels and devices they prefer.

Founded in 2010, and based in Silicon Valley, Dynamic Signal integrates with existing enterprise systems such as Microsoft’s SharePoint Online and Azure Active Directory, Salesforce.com, Workday, and Oracle HCM.

From factory workers and field employees, to knowledge workers in every time zone, Dynamic Signal customers can connect, engage and activate everyone in the organization for a dramatic improvement in the employee experience. Learn more at www.dynamicsignal.com .

