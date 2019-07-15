Analysis on Fraud & Security in Online Payments, Worldwide (2017-2023)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fraud and Security in Global Online Payments 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rising costs of online payment fraud



The level of online payment fraud is on the rise worldwide, as more consumers turn to digital shopping channels to make their purchases. According to a projection referenced in the report, the global losses from online payment fraud, covering E-Commerce, digital travel, and online banking transactions, could double between 2018 and 2023.



Mobile biometrics to help mitigate fraud in E-Commerce



Payment security is a top factor that shoppers pay attention to when buying online, according to recent surveys. Furthermore, fear of fraud is one of the top reasons why many Internet users in regions such as the Middle East & Africa prefer not to shop online.



E-Commerce sellers, payment providers, and financial institutions are thus forced to invest in the newest technologies to mitigate the risk of fraud and attract more online buyers. Mobile biometrics is among the most trending technologies that financial fraud professionals deem most effective in combating online payment fraud.

Questions Answered in this Report

How large are online payment fraud losses predicted to be in 2023?

What are the Card-Not-Present fraud volumes in Australia, the UK, and the USA?

How important is online payment security to digital buyers worldwide?

What are the top trends in online payment fraud prevention?

How do payment security and fraud influence the development of mobile payments?

