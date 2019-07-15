Global 3D Cell Culture Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.14 Billion By 2026 : Fior Markets

3D Cell Culture Market by Product (Scaffold-Based 3d Cell Culture, Scaffold-Free 3d Cell Culture, Others), End User, Application Region Global Industry Analysis, Market End User, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "3D Cell Culture Market by Product (Scaffold-Based 3d Cell Culture, Scaffold-Free 3d Cell Culture, Others), End User, Application Region Global Industry Analysis, Market End User, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026". As per the report, the global 3D cell culture market is expected to grow from USD 631.54 Million in 2018 to USD 3,143.21 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing instances of cancer and rise in demand for organ transplantation are the two factors which may propel the growth of the 3D cell culture market.

3D cell culture is defined as an in vitro technique where cells are grown in an artificially created environment, which is quite similar to in vivo environment. This technique pushes normal cell to differentiate, proliferate, and migrate by interacting with their three-dimensional surroundings. It is a controlled simulated environment outside of a living organism, wherein cells are allowed to grow and migrate by interacting within their habitat. 3D cell culture has more tissue divergence and cell cohesion properties.

Global 3D Cell Culture Market Key Findings:

Rising instances of cancer is one of the driving force. Also, rise in demand for organ transplantation and heavy investments in R&D activities are another two factors fuelling the growth of the global 3D cell culture market. But, budget constraint for research-related activities is restricting the growth of the 3D cell culture market.

However, evolution of microfluidics-Based 3D cell culture is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.

The 3D cell culture models are being used in a number of applications, including oncology drug screening, early assessment of compound and drug safety testing, and tissue engineering.

The product segment is classified as scaffold-based 3D cell culture, scaffold-free 3D cell culture, microfluidics-based 3D cell culture, and magnetic levitation & 3D bioprinting. The scaffold-based 3D cell culture segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2018. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the ability of scaffold-based products to mimic in vivo conditions as well as enable the recapitulation of the extracellular environment of cells is driving their adoption among end users.

The end user segment is divided into segments such as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment has dominated the market in 2018. The rising presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rising R&D expenditure, and rising focus on alternative testing models instead of animal techniques are the key drivers for this end-user segment. The growing body of evidence showing the better correlation of 3D cell culture systems to in vivo results has increased the adoption of the 3D cell culture among the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Hence, it has increased pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies’ segment growth.

The application segment includes cancer and stem cell research, drug discovery and toxicology testing and tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Cancer and stem cell research segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2018. North America is dominating the market owing to the recent increase in investments for research and development and healthcare sector. Along with the investments, the positive support of the government and better understanding of the cancer biology using the 3D cell culture has led to the escalation of 3D cell culture market.

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global 3D cell culture market with USD 268.40 Million in 2018 where as the Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region in the market.

The dominance of North America region is due to an increased instances of cancer, growing geriatric population, and high adoption of 3D Cell Cultures due to their wide applications. In addition, presence of high number of key players and availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are expected to offer new growth opportunities to the market players in the future.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region due to an increase in demand for drug discovery and increase in focus on the biotechnology industry. Moreover, low operating costs of industries & laboratory setups and rise in government investments for healthcare due to an increased risk of diseases such as cancer may boost the market growth. Various government organizations and private companies, and pharmaceutical and analytical instrumental companies have largely invested in the 3D cell culture projects to meet the demand of the novel drug discoveries and organs development.

For instance, in 2018, InSphero AG announced a partnership with Path BioAnalytics with aim to develop advanced 3D airway tissue model for cystic fibrosis research. Path BioAnalytics will produce and test 3D cystic fibrosis (CF) organoid models from primary human bronchial and nasal epithelial cells using InSphero’s proprietary 3D cell-based technology. This will enable the formation of biologically-relevant and personalized organoids without the use of artificial matrices.

For instance, in 2014, Corning, Inc. extended its collaboration with ATCC for cell culture research. Through this move, the company will co-develop new applications for existing Corning and ATCC cellular biology products.

Key players in the 3D cell culture market are 3D Biotek, LLC, Advanced Biomatrix, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Synthecon, Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR Corporation, Global Cell Solutions, Inc., InSphero AG, Nanofiber Solutions, Tecan Trading AG, and among others.

All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.

This study forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global 3D cell culture market on the basis of below-mentioned segments:



Global 3D Cell Culture Market, By Product:

Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Culture

Hydrogels/ECM Analogs

Solid Scaffolds

Micropatterned Surfaces

Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Culture

Low-Adhesion Microplates

Hanging Drop Plates

3D Bioreactors

3D Petri Dishes

Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Culture

Magnetic Levitation & 3D Bioprinting

Global 3D Cell Culture Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Global 3D Cell Culture Market, By Application:

Cancer and Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery and Toxicology Testing

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Global Antibiotics Market, By Regions:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific Japan China India

South America Brazil

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa



