How the Uber Fee System Works for Your Car or TLC Car Rental

A complete description of the fee system used by Uber when driving your vehicle or using a TLC car rental

A complete description of the fee system used by Uber when driving your vehicle or using a TLC car rental ” — Friendly, www.FriendlyTLC.com

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those who have ridden with Uber, only to notice an unexpected fee, there are reasons why the charges occur. For frequent passengers as well as Uber drivers who use their own vehicles or TLC car rental, understanding all the fees associated with Uber is important. This can save you money on your next trip. Plus, for those who drive with Uber using their vehicle or TLC cars for rent, explaining the fees to your passengers may save some headaches along the way.

Standard Uber Fees

There are a number of fees that Uber charges to passengers depending on the circumstances. What follows are the most common fees.

Airport: Usually around $4 for getting dropped off or being picked up at the airport.

Booking: This is a flat, non-refundable fee of roughly $2.40 charged to all Uber rides.

Cancellation: This fee can be up to $5 if you take longer than five minutes to come out and meet the driver or if you cancel two minutes after requesting the ride.

Cleaning: If you cause a mess in the vehicle, you may be charged from $20 to $150.

Lost Item: This is $15 for the drive to return an item you left in their vehicle. Note that not all cities will have this charge.

Toll: If a toll road is taken, you must pay the toll.

Wait Time: Roughly 10 cents per minute that the driver has to wait for you to reach the vehicle.

How to Avoid Certain Fees

There are certain things you can do to minimize, if not avoid a fee. This may not be possible in all circumstances, but here are a few tips.

Cancellation & Wait Time: You can avoid these fees by being in the designated location when the driver arrives. It’s generally best to schedule with Uber when you are ready to walk out the door.

Lost Item: Before you leave the vehicle, be sure you have everything with you.

Toll: Ask the driver not to take the toll roads if possible, for your trip.

Refunds

There are ways of getting refunds for certain fees depending on the circumstances. Remember that Uber keeps track of ride itself, so it’s difficult for drivers to abuse the fee system. You simply work within the Uber app to contact the company and they will go over the data. If your story matches the data they have received, then you get a refund.

Keep in mind that airport, toll, and booking fees are not refundable. Plus, you can dispute the rest of the fees if you felt you were unfairly charged.

Whether you use Uber to get around town or drive for the company with your vehicle or TLC rental, understanding how their fee system works may save you some money. This is especially true for Uber drivers in their vehicles or using TLC car rentals that want to avoid confrontations over the fee system with their passengers. The more you know, the better off you will be in understanding the fees and learning how to avoid them.





