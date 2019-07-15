Theodora Uniken Venema of Downtown Brokers Returns to CUTV News Radio

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Remember, remember always, that all of us, and you and I especially, are descended from immigrants and revolutionists,” are the famous words of Franklin D. Roosevelt. Certainly America would not have been successful without the contribution of immigrants who have built our economy and kept us at the forefront of global innovation. The United States has aptly provided foreign investors the opportunity to freely invest and when foreigners invest in America they further push our economy forward. One particularly exceptional real estate mogul has made it her mission to continue to encourage foreigners to come to America and achieve the American Dream as she did more than 40 years ago.

Theodora is a top notch licensed real estate broker and Founder of Downtown Brokers LLC, a full service Boutique real estate brokerage successfully investing in Florida real estate for over thirty years.

“I recently embarked on an exciting two months throughout Europe visiting Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Vienna and Switzerland,” says Theodora. “So many eager people possess the enormous desire to invest in America because they prosper so immensely and it’s safer and more secure than any other country in the world so why else wouldn’t you want to invest here?”

Theodora’s two month trip was not just an opportunity for her to reacquaint herself with the grandiosity and beauty of some of Europe’s most coveted cities, but to meet with potential clients eager to learn more about the unbelievable advantage of investing in the United States.

“While all these cities in Europe are beautiful and rich in culture it’s absolutely not a lucrative place to invest because the high cost of living there is staggering,” says Theodora.

From her own homeland in Amsterdam, renowned for its world famous art museums and historic 17th century canals, to the modern cosmopolitan city of Berlin vibrant with diverse architecture and world renowned universities, the historic city of Prague with its iconic castles, Switzerland’s majestic mountains and Alpine lakes and Vienna’s stunning historical and architectural landmarks, none offer any opportunity for investment.

“All these cities have a very high cost of living that is why they are savvy enough to realize America offers amazing opportunity to invest and become absolutely prosperous,” says Theodora. “My clients have benefited immensely from investing in any part of America they wish because the currency is very favorable and completely advantageous.”

Theodora and her “Dream team” expertly help starry eyed investors navigate properly step by step to avoid any pitfalls in investing in real estate, land, or businesses. To keep educating and encouraging more clients traveling and networking throughout Europe is essential and a thrilling part of her work.

“My travels provides me with the opportunity to totally immerse myself in the rich culture of my client’s lifestyle and helps keep us well connected,” says Theodora.

Theodora makes absolute certain to give back not only in her own community but globally. Most dear to her heart is helping the largest seal rescue center in the Netherlands Pieterburen by adopting her own seals.

“I’m constantly on the move expanding my horizons,” says Theodora. “From my interest in arts, keeping a global outreach, and giving back to those less fortunate. It’s vital that I’m continually helping those in need. It’s an integral part of who I am in making the world a happier place to live.”

