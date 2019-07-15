Lawyer Carlos Burity wins contest in TC

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 15 - Academic Carlos Alberto Bravo Burity da Silva won the public tender for the appointment of a counsellor to the Constitutional Court (TC), currently chaired by Manuel Miguel da Costa Aragão. ,

Carlos Alberto Burity da Silva has been a professor of law for decades in the subject of General Theory of Civil Law.

According to a TC publication released in this Friday edition of the Jornal de Angola, Carlos Alberto Bravo Burity da Silva was the first in the contest to which five more candidates competed.

In the following classifications were Adozindo de Jesus Marcolino da Conceição, José Moreno Pereira da Gama, Manuel Moreira Pinheiro,

Nelson Eduardo Guerra Pestana and Hamilton Raul Ferrão da Silva. For curricular evaluation and graduation of applications, the plenary of the Constitutional Court took into consideration the time of graduation, academic training, training and experience in constitutional matters and forensic experience.

The Constitution of the Republic defines the composition of the Constitutional Court, establishing its number in 11 counsellor judges.

Of these judges, four are appointed by the President of the Republic, including the presiding judge of the Court, four elected by the National Assembly, by a 2/3 majority of the deputies in office,

including the vice president of the Court, two elected by the Superior Council of the Judicial Magistracy and one selected by public curricular competition.

The Constitutional Court is currently chaired by Manuel Miguel da Costa Aragão and has as vice president Guilhermina Contreiras da Costa Prata. Other judges are Américo Garcia, António Pinto, Carlos Magalhães, Josefa Neto, Maria da Conceição Sango, Raul Araújo, Simão de Sousa Victor and Teresinha Lopes.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.