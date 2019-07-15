There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 158,048 in the last 365 days.

Global Face Wash Market Review 2018-2019 and Forecast to 2023: Increasing Demand for Anti-Aging Face Wash Products

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Face Wash Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Expansion of distribution channels

Vendors are focusing on expanding their customer base by improving their visibility. Therefore, vendors are selling face washes through all types of distribution channels, including drugstores, department store, specialty stores, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online through e-commerce platforms.

The rising use of smartphones has further increased sales through online third-party or brand-owned websites. Therefore, expanding distribution channels will increase sales for vendors, which will contribute to the growth of the global face wash market. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for organic and natural products

Consumers are increasingly shifting toward natural and organic skincare products. This shift is primarily attributed to no harmful side-effects of natural ingredients and rising environmental concern. Therefore, the demand for organic face wash is increasing, which will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Market Dynamics

The report has observed market growth factors such as the premiumization of cosmetics products, expansion of distribution channels, and social media and celebrity endorsement.

However, challenges such as risk associated with the presence of chemical preservatives, availability of counterfeit products, and high penetration of substitute products may hamper the growth of the face wash industry over the forecast period.

Segments Analyzed

This face wash market analysis considers sales from gel and cream, scrubs, and other segments. The analysis also considers the sales of face wash in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

In 2018, the gel and cream segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of gender-specific gel and cream face washes and their reasonable pricing will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global face wash market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading face wash producers which include:

  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • L'Oreal S.A.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Unilever Group

Also, the face wash market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • Gel and cream - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Scrubs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing demand for organic and natural products
  • Advent of waterless face washes
  • Increasing demand for anti-aging face wash products

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • L'Oreal S.A.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Unilever Group

