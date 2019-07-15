CN announces David Trent as Vice-President and Chief Digital Officer

CDO will oversee next steps in CN’s digital transformation

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that David Trent, a global IT leader with over 20 years of experience, will be joining the company as part of the railway’s objective of modernizing its scheduled railroading model.



In his most recent role, David was appointed Vice-President, Technology and Digital at Canfor Corporation, the world’s largest producer of sustainable lumber, pulp, paper and energy in 2018. During his tenure as a member of the executive team, David spearheaded the digital transformation of the organization. David obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Simon Fraser University and also earned a CPA, CMA designation. He has previously served on the Board of Directors for the CIO Association of Canada.

“I’m pleased to welcome David to the CN ONE TEAM,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN. “David's proven track record in creating value for the business and transforming an organization towards digitization is mission-critical as we modernize our operations. Through cost efficiencies, asset utilization and superior customer experience, CN’s new Chief Digital Officer will drive long-term value creation for our customers and shareholders.”

In his role, David will assume the overall responsibility to build a digitally agile organization and provide the best digital thinking and solutions to the business and CN’s customers. David and his team will work with business and operational leaders to drive improved performance and customer experience.

Based in Montreal, starting August 19th, 2019, David will report to Michael Foster, executive vice-president and chief information and technology officer at CN.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.



Media Investors Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher Senior Advisor Vice-President Media Relations, CN Investor Relations, CN 514-399-7956 514-399-0052

