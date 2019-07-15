Global Wheat Germ Oil Market Outlook to 2025 in Capsules, Soft Gels, Hair-care Products, and Other Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wheat Germ Oil Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global wheat germ oil market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.



The report predicts the global wheat germ oil market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on wheat germ oil market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on wheat germ oil market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global wheat germ oil market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global wheat germ oil market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR - Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing use of wheat germ oil in cosmetics and personal care products coupled with growth in wheat germ oil based dietary supplements

Increasing awareness of the importance of vegetable oils as sources of food, biofuel, health-enhancing compounds

2) Restraints

High Cost of wheat germ oil as compared to other vegetable oil

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the wheat germ oil market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the wheat germ oil market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global wheat germ oil market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR - Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Wheat Germ Oil Market Highlights

2.2. Wheat Germ Oil Market Projection

2.3. Wheat Germ Oil Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Wheat Germ Oil Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Food Products

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Applications

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Wheat Germ Oil Market



4. Wheat Germ Oil Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Wheat Germ Oil Market by Food Product

5.1. Pasta

5.2. Edible Oils

5.3. Snacks

5.4. Cereals

5.5. Germ-enriched Bread



6. Global Wheat Germ Oil Market by Application

6.1. Capsules

6.2. Soft Gels

6.3. Hair-care Products

6.4. Other Applications



7. Global Wheat Germ Oil Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Wheat Germ Oil Market by Food Products

7.1.2. North America Wheat Germ Oil Market by Applications

7.1.3. North America Wheat Germ Oil Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Wheat Germ Oil Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. General Nutrition Centers Inc.

8.2.2. ConnOils LLC

8.2.3. VIOBIN USA

8.2.4. Swanson Health Products

8.2.5. Grupo Plimon

8.2.6. Viobin

8.2.7. Agroselprom

8.2.8. NOW Foods

8.2.9. Inlife Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

8.2.10. Country Life LLC

8.2.11. NutriPlex Formulas Inc.



