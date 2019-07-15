Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Report 2019: Strong Biopharmaceutical Sales Spurs Industry Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global biopharmaceutical logistics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on bio-pharmaceutical logistics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR - Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Strong biopharmaceutical sales coupled with rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry

High investments in the biopharmaceutical innovations and advancements

2) Restraints

High cost of transportation

3) Opportunities

Ongoing innovations in the logistics and interactions of cloud computing and software

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR - Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market Highlights

2.2. Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market Projection

2.3. Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Transport

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Mode of Transportation

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market



4. Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Transport

5.1. Cold-chain Transport

5.2. Non Cold-chain Transport



6. Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Product Type

6.1. Generic Drugs

6.2. Branded Drugs



7. Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Mode of Transportation

7.1. Air Shipping

7.2. Sea Shipping

7.3. Road Shipping

7.4. Rail Shipping



8. Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Transport

8.1.2. North America Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Product Type

8.1.3. North America Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Mode of Transportation

8.1.4. North America Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Fedex Corporation

9.2.2. Deutsche Post DHL Group

9.2.3. Panalpina World Transport Ltd.

9.2.4. United Parcel Service Inc.

9.2.5. Ceva Logistics LLC

9.2.6. Amerisource Bergen Corporation

9.2.7. Panalpina Group

9.2.8. Kuehne + Nagel International AG

9.2.9. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

9.2.10. XPO Logistics Inc.

9.2.11. Other Companies



